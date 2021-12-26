10 UK Stock Id to buy in 2022 as economy shakes





In 2021, we saw stock markets rising globally. Some international indices, such as the Dow Jones of the United States and the Nikkei of Japan, hit all-time highs as a COVID-19 vaccine helped the global economy reopen and business profits recover. In the UK, the FTSE 100 has risen at a double-digit rate to date.

However, as we enter 2022, the economy slows, putting the company’s earnings at risk again. The coronavirus crisis is again exacerbated by a super-spreading omicron variant. Inflation is breaking through the roof with product supply problems and rising energy prices. And central banks are hastily raising interest rates to contain any noticeable price increases.

10 sports in 2022

To protect myself from these challenges, I’m thinking about adding a few classic ‘defensive’ stocks to my portfolio. The types of UK stocks I’m looking at provide high-demand services at all points in the economic cycle. There are 10 companies I am considering buying.

Defense spending could rise again

The defense industry is the typical investor lifeboat when economic hardships arise. Governments need to always have a well stocked arsenal to protect themselves. In fact, Western spending is particularly strong today as tensions between Russia and China escalate.

I’m thinking of buying an industry goliath BAE system to ride this theme. The FTSE 100 company’s market-leading products on land, air and sea have become a major supplier to the US and British military and, furthermore, a very attractive investment for me. Mask and body armor maker Avon Protection and flare and bait maker Chemring are also looking. I would buy them even if a potential product failure could be catastrophic for future sales.

A big year for general insurance?

History shows that demand for non-life insurance products remains stable even in a recession. Travel insurance providers could take a hit as the pandemic continues and claims levels rise. But overall, I think many UK insurers will still be bullish in 2022.

I think Direct Line Insurance Group, a diversified product provider, could be the winner next year thanks to the department’s tremendous brand power. We also buy auto experts Saber Insurance and Admiral because the legal requirement for drivers to have insurance gives these businesses an extra layer of security. I think all three are great buys, even if you threaten to increase your billing costs even more due to climate change.

Staying safe with UK utility stocks

I’m also considering acquiring some utility stocks to augment my portfolio in 2022. Water supplier Severn Trent, generator Contour Global and utility infrastructure specialist Fulcrum Utility Services are three UK stocks with high demand for services even in a downturn. .

As demand for low-carbon energy surges, we will also buy renewable energy stocks such as wind power giant SSE. I would invest in all four stocks despite the threat that regulatory changes could affect shareholder returns.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. Motley Fool UK recommended Admiral Group and Avon Protection.

