



British ‘Hannibal cannibal’ serial killer dies in an underground glass box after being denied his Christmas freedom request.

Serial killer Robert Modsley, 68, was informed this week that he would be imprisoned in his glass cell until his death.

Mirror also reports that the decision is no longer barred from appealing.

Known as one of Britain’s most dangerous prisoners, Modsley has appealed to him to let him spend the rest of his time in prison with “common people.”

However, the warden ruled that he was too dangerous to mingle with inmates and guards at HMP Wakefield in West Yorkshire.

After killing a child molester, Maudsley now spends the rest of his life 23 hours a day, alone in a glass box beneath the prison.

He sleeps on a concrete plate, bolts the toilet and sink to the floor, and has a table and chairs made of compressed cardboard.

An insider said in an interview with The Daily Star, “Last month, I was told no, but I appealed against the decision and wanted to spend Christmas with other people. But the last thing I heard was no.”

“There is something wrong with being alone for a long time. He is not okay and he cannot take the risks he can.

Maudsley will now spend the rest of his life in prison (Image: BBC)

“They simply can’t take risks.”

Maudsley’s dungeon cell was built in 1983 and is a specially constructed 5.5 m x 4.5 m space with a bulletproof glass cage.

The murderer convicted in Liverpool’s Toxteth was only 21 when he committed his first murder in 1974.

He was imprisoned for the murder of many people, including John Farrell.

See more articles about Maudsley as a boy (Image: Liverpool Echo WS)

John Farrell’s murder was so violent that the police called him “blue” because of the color of his face.

When he was first imprisoned, Maudsley was sent to Broadmoor Hospital, home to some of Britain’s most violent prisoners.

After three relatively quiet years in prison, he seized an opportunity to attack child molester David Francis in 1977 with the help of fellow inmate David Chisman.

The two tortured and killed him before hanging his body for the guards to see.

Maudlsey was first sent to Broadmoor (Image: PA)

In 1978, Maudsley strangled 46-year-old Salney Darwood, who was imprisoned for the murder of his wife.

After hiding Dowd’s body under his bed, he sneaked into the room of Bill Roberts, 56, who sexually abused a 7-year-old girl.

He stabbed Roberts, cut off the skull with a makeshift dagger and nailed his head to the wall.

This isn’t the first time Maudsley has appealed to a different life.

A letter by Maudsley (Image: Quest Red)

In 2000, he begged the court to let him die.

In the letter, he said, “What good is it to imprison me 23 hours a day?

“Why are you trying to feed me and get me to exercise for an hour a day? Who am I really at risk?

“As a result of my current treatment and incarceration, I think all I want is a psychological breakdown, mental illness and the possibility of suicide.

“Why can’t we have a parrot instead of the flies, cockroaches and spiders we have now. You promise to love and not eat?

“Why can’t I have a television in my cell to see the world and learn? Why can’t I have a music tape and listen to beautiful classical music?

“If the prison declines, they ask for a simple cyanide capsule. They will be happy to take it, and Robert John Maudsley’s problem can be solved quickly and easily.”

The Ministry of Justice said it did not comment on individual cases of inmates.

