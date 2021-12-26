Omicron strain spread and new restrictions keep UK shoppers at home





Due to high coronavirus infection rates and stringent restrictions in parts of the UK, Boxing Day kept shoppers away from the bustling streets and some large retailers have traditionally closed during busy sales days.

Data collected by Springboard by noon Sunday showed that retailers across the UK had a 45% reduction in footprint compared to Boxing Day 2019.

Central London, where 1 in 20 people have been infected with the Omicron coronavirus strain, has been particularly hit hard by the number of shoppers, 67 per cent lower than 2019 levels, according to official data, expert retail data group said.

On Oxford Street, the capital’s main shopping street, people lined up to enter Selfridge, but other large stores such as Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and Next remained closed.

Diane Wehrle, Director of Insights at Springboard, blamed “consumers’ continued anxiety over the rate of Covid-19” and some large retailers’ unopened moves to have a lower impact.

The decision of the three administrations in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales to impose stricter regulations than the UK starting Sunday was reflected in the initial footprint data.

In Northern Ireland, the number of shoppers decreased by 73% compared to the same day in 2019. In Wales, where social distancing measures were reintroduced, the number of shoppers fell by 53%. In Scotland, the footprint has been reduced by 50%.

In the UK, where Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far suspended further measures to contain the spread of Omicron, its footprint has declined by 43%.

The UK reported a record 122,000 coronavirus cases on Friday, but stopped counting numbers over the Christmas weekend. Johnson will review the latest Omicron data on Monday and decide whether further guidance or restrictions should be introduced in the UK ahead of the new year celebrations.

The prime minister has promised to convene Parliament before introducing more restrictions, but the time is running out to do so ahead of the new year. Members must be notified at least 48 hours in advance. Johnson is also likely to face harsh political backlash from his party ministers and lawmakers who are skeptical of the additional restrictions.

Those who know Johnson’s thoughts say Johnson is more likely to tighten the guidelines if the data suggest that hospitals may be at risk of being overwhelmed.

Preliminary official findings late last week showed that people infected with Omicron are up to 70% less likely to be hospitalized than those infected with Delta.

“The latest research on Omicron supports Boris’s prudent decision. “I don’t know why he’s bringing everyone to Westminster when things start to look like we can get through,” said one minister.

The UK retail consortium has warned that non-food retailers have lost £30 billion in the previous three closures and the tighter restrictions “put additional pressure on retailers and downtown areas at a time when many are still recovering from previous closures.” I will,” he said.

Even before the pandemic, Boxing Day was losing its status as a major trading day for retailers due to an increase in online shopping with more regular discount cycles. This is a trend that is accelerating the pandemic.

Data from Barclaycard shows that 45% of shoppers are avoiding the bustling streets and aiming to sell online, with average spending expected to be £247, up £61 from 2019.

Independent retail analyst Richard Hyman said Boxing Day sales were [their] former self”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/abd7eecd-ddb2-4821-b2c5-cdfbe4ee74a3 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos