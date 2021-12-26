State Memories: Warroad breaks record for longest skate track in the United States





The small town of Warroad, in northern Minnesota, a few miles south of the Canadian border, now holds the title of the longest skate track in the country.

Jared Olafson, along with his brother and a friend, created the skate track last December amid pandemic boredom. The three men connected three rinks they had built in their backyard and continued to create a 2.5 mile path.

In January, Olafson told the Star Tribune he would see hundreds of people skate, play hockey or take part in curling games on the weekends.

The Riverbend Skate Path along the Warroad River has doubled in size since last year, now measuring 5.2 miles and breaking Vermont’s previous record holder, according to the Associated Press.

The creators of the path, known as the Riverbender Crew, partnered with Warroad High School to build heated hut concession stands and mobile fireplaces along the path.

Jenny berg

ST. CLOUD

MEMORIAL TO DEDICATE TO THE MEMORY OF MACK MOTZKO

A memorial to Mack Motzko, the 20-year-old son of Gophers men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko, who died in July, will be unveiled at the St. Cloud municipal sports complex on Thursday.

Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman, 24, who was in a relationship with Motzko’s sister, were passengers in a car driven by an Orono man. They died from injuries sustained in an accident.

Charges against Orono’s man indicate that Motzko and Schuneman met the driver less than an hour before the crash; the man was driving with a blood alcohol level greater than double the legal limit at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. He was charged with two counts of murder in addition to four counts of negligent and intoxicated driving.

Motzko graduated in 2020 from St. Cloud’s Cathedral High School, where he is remembered as a kind soul with a warm sense of humor, a student of faith, and an avid hockey player and golfer.

Event organizers are asking attendees to wear red for the Saint-Cloud Cathedral vs Saint-Cloud Crush match in honor of Motzko. The event will also include an auction of hockey jerseys created for the ceremony, with proceeds going to the Hugs From Mack Memorial Fund.

Jenny berg

ZUMBRO FALLS

HEROES MEMORIAL TO HONOR THOSE WHO SERVED THE COMMUNITY, THE COUNTRY

A new Heroes Memorial in Zumbro Falls will honor veterans and firefighters in the community.

The project, organized by the Zumbro Falls Fire Department and VFW Post 1802, has been underway for several years. In October, organizers opened the site, which is a green space along Main Street where houses stood before the 2010 floods, prompting city leaders to wonder what to do with the space.

The project was funded by donations, with profits from VFW charity games accounting for over 90% of project costs. The memorial is made up of granite walls, statues and several flags.

The final works will be completed in the spring, after which the memorial will be inaugurated.

Jenny berg

