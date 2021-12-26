The decisive use of the AstraZeneca vaccine may have saved Britain from the Omicron crisis hitting Europe





Dr Dicks said it should be understood that there is a corresponding delayed rise in deaths as cases rise across Europe, but not in the UK.

I think it’s because most of the personally vulnerable people got the AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr. Dix said.

The bottom line is that while RNA jab increases antibody levels more clearly and faster in laboratory tests, other vaccines may be better at stimulating cellular immunity, another part of the immune system.

Cellular immunity involves many different types of T cells, including memory cells and T cells that destroy infected cells, allowing a person to fight off an infection years later. They react slower than antibodies and do not prevent infection, but they stop the pathogen in its path, making it more difficult for the virus to do damage.

We have seen early data that Oxford zaps generate very durable cellular responses and can last for a long time if there is a durable cellular immune response. In some cases, it can last a lifetime. he said

He said the only noticeable difference between the vaccine launches in the UK and Europe is the approach to the AstraZeneca jab.

While Britain used enough stocks to quickly vaccinate its oldest and most vulnerable people, continental officials despised the vaccine’s reputation and delayed approval, choosing to wait for a vaccine from Pfizer instead.

mRNA vaccines, such as those made by Pfizer, are based solely on the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, and produce highly specific antibodies. However, AstraZeneca and other jabs, such as those made by Novavax and Valneva, took a more balanced approach, Dr. Dix said.

We know that with adenovirus vector vaccines and helper proteins we can get a much broader cellular response, and we need to look at all the data for every vaccine, said Dr. Dix.

There’s nothing wrong with using Pfizer or Moderna as a booster, he added, but in the long run alternative vaccines may be a better alternative.

Lab results ‘do not always translate into the real world’

The decision to discontinue the first dose of AstraZeneca and use only Pfizer or Moderna as a booster was based on a variety of data, including major studies showing that Pfizer and Moderna were the most effective. However, it remains to be seen how these laboratory results translate into real-world effects.

“I think we’re a little bit ahead of ourselves by measuring antibodies and neutralizing antibody responses in the lab, because it doesn’t lead to serious illness and death,” said Dr. Dix.

Looking at all the data, there appears to be no significant correlation between neutralization of antibody test results and protection from severe disease and death.

And that’s almost certainly because the cellular immune response is crucial to preventing serious illness and death.

Laboratory-based studies have also failed to adequately measure T cell levels over time. Dr. Dix says it’s urgently needed to set the best jab for an annual booster. People in their 50s and more vulnerable are very similar to the flu.

[The T cell analysis method used in most studies] It tells you that there are some T cells in your blood that recognize the antigens of the virus.

It doesn’t tell you much about the quantity or quality of the response, and it doesn’t readily distinguish between different T cell classes.

I think we lost the war against radio waves. There is no vaccine to change that. I think we should focus on the cellular immune response. Then it might get us out of the woods.

