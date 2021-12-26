British schools ‘open school’ in January despite surge in Covid cases





When the Christmas break is over, the kids will return to their classrooms (Photo Credit: Getty)

Boris Johnson is determined to keep schools open in the new year, despite the UK’s Covid-19 infection hitting record highs.

The children will return to their classrooms after the Christmas break, as the report says the prime minister does not consider restrictions on the education sector.

January is an important time for students to take mock exams to determine their grades if GCSEa and Grade A are canceled for the third consecutive year.

Nadhim Zahawi, a source close to the education minister, told the Sunday Times that he is known to have daily conversations with the prime minister about potential school closures.

The government is already making plans to address the shortage of manpower in schools due to the surge in oh-micron cases.

Earlier this week, Zahawi urged former teachers to announce their retirement and help during the pandemic, but the move has been likened to fixed plaster.

According to the latest data from the National Statistical Office, 37 children under the age of 15 and 41 teenagers between the ages of 15 and 19 had died from COVID-19 by December 3.

Students will take mock GSCE and Class A exams in January (Photo: AFP) Boris Johnson is reportedly not considering school restrictions (Photo: PA)

More than 6,000 children have been hospitalized since the pandemic began, and nearly 77,000 children have suffered from long-term symptoms of COVID-19, disrupting their studies.

But despite the uncertainty posed by the latest variant, even scientists agree that school closures should be taken off the table.

Devi Sridhar, professor of global public health, told The Guardian that when vaccination was not yet possible under previous lockdowns, the best way to do this is to minimize the risk.

She said she now has a safe vaccine that is effective in reducing the serious health consequences of Covid-19, especially with boosters for those over the age of 18.

News

She added: But the UK is once again isolated from the rest. Many countries opened up vaccinations to all children of that age a few months ago.

We know that ventilation and air filtration systems can reduce radio waves in indoor environments such as schools. This can range from opening windows to allowing a breeze through the classroom.

Metro.co.uk has contacted the Cabinet for comment.

