Cardin on future of Biden’s spending bill: “A lot of us are going to be disappointed”

Maryland Democratic Senator Ben Cardin Benjamin (Ben) Louis Cardin Sunday show preview: Omicron soars and Harris sits down for in-depth interview Ukrainian President, US lawmakers rally amid tensions with Russia Democrats are pondering tough tactics to get past the Immigration Parliamentarian advancing on the Build Back Better bill, but conceded that “a lot of us are going to be disappointed.”

“We’re ready to move. We just need to make sure we have unanimity in our caucus. And that’s what we’re working on and we’ll start on that next week when we get back,” Cardin said on “Fox.” News Sunday “.

Fox Newschief Washington correspondent and Fox News Sunday guest host Mike Emanuel asked Cardin if Democrats were willing to cut the trillion dollar bill even further or adopt some of the proposed measures. law autonomously. Cardin said this strategy was “negotiated”. “, but pointed out Democrats have yet to consolidate votes after Sen. Joe Manchin Joe Manchin Democrats like what they saw in Harris-Charlamagne God Swaps Biden’s Policies Not Very Merry Miserly Manchin stole Christmas and Hope American Families PLUS (DW.Va.) has announced its opposition to the measure.

Noting the challenge of appeasing both moderates and progressives in the party with what was included or excluded from the bill, Cardin said he believed it was possible to craft the legislation in a way which satisfies both parties.

“I think we can hit that sweet spot. Listen, a lot of us are going to be disappointed, but we won’t let perfection be the enemy of doing something,” Cardin said. “I think we’ll be pragmatic about it, but we want to make sure it addresses the issues we face in our communities.”

Emanuel noted that some Republican senators have publicly called on Manchin to join the Republican Party after effectively ending Build Back Better’s chances of being adopted. Cardin was asked if there was still room in the Democratic Party for Manchin.

“Oh, absolutely. The Democratic Party is proud to have a big tent as they say,” Cardin said. “There is absolutely room in our party for Joe Manchin and Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Warren10 Democrats who could run in 2024 if Biden doesn’t test Harris negative for COVID-19 after close contact with his aide. pressure to do more on COVID-19 PLUS and everyone in between. “

“Joe Manchin is very well received within the Democratic Party,” he added.

Updated at 10:51 a.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/587325-cardin-on-future-of-biden-spending-bill-a-lot-of-us-are-gonna-be-disappointed

