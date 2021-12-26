COVID-19 vaccine dose surges in the week before Christmas





The public has been reminded that a vaccine will always be available and urged them to step forward to protect themselves and their loved ones. The biggest increase in the population under 30 in the UK

The public received thousands more primary and secondary doses last week compared to the previous week as the public is encouraged to come forward to protect themselves from omicrons, as the vaccine’s proposal is still valid.

From December 15 to 21, the number of primary vaccinations in the UK was 221,564, 46% higher than the previous week, and the number of secondary vaccinations was 279,112, an increase of 39%.

In the UK, the first dose increased by 85% in people aged 18 and 24, and by 71% in people between the ages of 25 and 30. A period of 7 days from the beginning of June.

Two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine provide strong protection against the Delta variant, but data from the UK Health Security Agency show that over time, only two doses will significantly reduce the effectiveness of the vaccine against symptomatic infection against omicrons. However, the third dose protects 60% and 70% against symptomatic infection of Omicron at 2-4 weeks after booster administration.

The government and NHS England have launched an ad blitz to rapidly scale booster programs and encourage people to Get Boosted Now. More than 30 million people have already received the top-up jab and will provide all eligible adults with a booster vaccine by the end of the year. It is important for the booster to get the first and second jab to get significant protection against the Omicron.

Many venues and events in the UK now require proof of having been vaccinated against two COVID-19 vaccines or tested negative as a condition of entry. People can digitally access the NHS COVID Pass or get a paper copy when they get a double jab.

Health and Social Services Minister Sajid Javid said:

Getting the jab has never been more important and the NHS will always be there for those who come forward to protect themselves and their families. It’s great to see a surge in the first and second jabs recently.

These early jabs lay the groundwork for a booster jab, protecting against the Omicron 2 dose is not enough, you should make a protective jab with the jab and get a boost now if you qualify.

Millions of people rolled up their sleeves. So, based on your momentum, let’s put the protection we need this winter.

Reservations are still available during the festival period. A total of 750 troops have been mobilized to support the deployment of booster vaccines across the UK, and booster vaccine centers and pop-up sites have been opened to make getting vaccinated as easy as possible.

The Department of Level Up, Housing and Community announced this week that it will give City Council $22.5 million to encourage people to come forward and get vaccinated, whether first, second or third. The Community Vaccines Champion initiative targets the 60 local authorities with the lowest rates of vaccine use.

Used to run events in communities across the country and fund pop-up immunization centers at places of worship to ensure that everyone has access to the most accurate and up-to-date health advice.

Vaccine Minister Maggie Throup said:

After the advent of the new Omicron variant, booster programs have become turbocharged as more antivirus sites emerge, making it easier than ever to jab for people whether they’re first, second, or booster.

It warms our hearts to see the number of people rolling up their sleeves to get their first dose of a life-saving COVID-19 vaccine.

However, two doses are not enough for Omicron. I urge all who qualify to take advantage of our accelerated program and book boosters as soon as possible to increase protection for the new year.

From trucks and buses in parks to cathedrals, football stadiums and leisure centers, more pop-up sites will come online, with neighborhoods finding the most convenient sites for their community.

There are currently about 3,000 sites nationwide. This includes the number of hospitals offering jabs to the public, doubling from 30 to 71 in two weeks.

Dr Nikki Kanani, Deputy Director of the NHS Covid Vaccine Program, said:

With the amazing booster intakes we’ve seen over the past few weeks, it’s very encouraging to see them keep moving forward for the first and second doses every day throughout Christmas to help people get their boosters as quickly as possible. .

With so many appointments available to schedule online and pop-up clinics and visits across the country, it’s never too late to get your first COVID-19 vaccine, and the NHS’s offer remains the same.

Earlier this week (December 20, 2021), the Department of Leveling Up, Housing and Communities announced 28 million government funding aid to help rough sleepers vaccinate against COVID-19 and move to safe accommodation for the winter.

The Protect and Vaccinate initiative will help increase vaccine intake among the homeless and those who sleep, supporting those who hesitate to get an important booster jab and funding emergency accommodation to rescue people from the streets.

This will provide mobile immunizations for people sleeping on the streets, support outreach in shelters to educate people about the dangers of the virus, and fund Congress to provide safe and secure accommodation while raising immunization levels. means to provide.

