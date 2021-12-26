What the last 20 years of college football can tell us about America





December 26, 2021

This article is part of the 20th anniversary section of The Week, and looks back on the evolution of the world since the publication of our first issue in April 2001.

Twenty years ago, the big names in college football set out to correct a perceived injustice in the way the Bowl Championship Series chose the two teams to compete for the national championship each year.

Meeting in the summer of 2001, officials fine-tuned the method that had only been in place since the creation of the BCS in 1998, but which had sparked howls of protest the year before when it had selected Oklahoma and Florida State to compete in the national championship in third place. -place Miami, a team that beat FSU in the regular season. The revised computer ranking system added points for a team’s victory over other top-ranked teams while lowering the value placed on the margin of victory in matches. If the new formula had been used the year before, Miami, not the state of Florida, would have played for the national trophy.

Fixing college football involves a lot more than fine-tuning how your league game’s contenders are chosen, of course. Yet the arguments of the past two decades and the adjustments to how the college football title game is determined, a system now known as College Football Playoff, provide a window into the bigger challenges facing the sport. confronted. Faced with calls for reform, protests from players and a recent Supreme Court ruling, college football has only grown and richer, avoiding all the tackles that would try to bring it down.

Yet while the institution is flourishing, its members may not all be so. And as fans continue to watch and support a sport that they know inflicts terrible and terrifying injuries on its players, let alone a university system that continues to allow it the collective ignorance that has turned a blind eye. about the dangers of sport seems, especially in the context of our failure to respond to the pandemic, troubling America.

In pursuit of objective neutrality (or at least its appearance), the Bowl Championship Series relied heavily on computer rankings to determine its competition. Yet like many man-made algorithms, the BCS system has served to replicate the ingrained hierarchies of college football rather than weaken them. More so, the College Football Playoff system, which replaced the BCS in 2014 and is made up of 13 committee members who select the four teams to play in the Championship tournament, continued the elite conference’s stranglehold on the track. of the championship. It is telling that this year’s University of Cincinnati Bearcats are the first conference team to lack a chance at winning the National Championship title since the Championship Series began more than two years ago. decades. Far from parity, the playoff system has, as one Sports Illustrated writer recently noted, “become an exclusive playground for Alabama, Clemson and a few other powers.”

Extending the playoff system to twelve teams across the current four locations, as has been hinted recently, would only exacerbate these imbalances between the haves and have-nots in varsity athletics. An expanded playoff system could generate nearly a billion dollars a year, even more windfall for the already wealthy conferences whose teams regularly make the playoffs that others will lose. The result was, as one observer put it, “nothing but [a] social protection system for members of the royal family. “

While rich programs will only enrich themselves with a bigger playoff tournament, it would also incur additional costs for vulnerable players. “In times of economic turmoil,” wrote a sports reporter earlier this year, “varsity athletics has always found ways to generate more income.” For football, that has meant adding more games. In 2006, the NCAA extended the regular football schedule to 12 games, a decision to pick up more television dollars. With the establishment of the College Football Playoffs eight years later, the two teams that reach the league game now endure a 15-game season. If the playoff tournament were further expanded, the final two teams would meet in what would each be their 17th games of the season.

On top of all the time spent outside the classroom that would imply for players, more games meant even more possibilities for serious and potentially fatal injuries. The past 20 years have seen a huge advance in the understanding of how football can cause significant traumatic brain injury, including chronic traumatic encephalopathy. This neurodegenerative disease, which results in memory loss, dementia and even death, is caused by repeated blows to the head, a fundamental feature of playing football. Concerns about the CTE escalated in 2002 when Mike Webster, a former college football and NFL player, died at the age of 50, his death later being caused by the CTE. Fifteen years later, a 2017 study by scientists at Boston University found evidence of CTE in 91% of the brains they examined from deceased former college footballers.

Neither these findings nor the broader medical consensus on football’s ties to the CTE have prompted the NCAA to significantly change the way college football is played, despite several wrongful death lawsuits from families of college players. Given that the NCAA itself was established in 1906 to increase the safety of college football after nearly 20 players died from injury in one season, its relative inaction around the CTE is a damning indictment. for the institution.

Many college football fans have chosen not to think about the growing evidence that the game they love can cause CTEs for its players. Such denial not only enables continued enthusiasm for college football, but also influences Americans’ decisions to let their children play the sport. In 2017, for example, the Wall Street Journal reported that in football-mad Alabama, the participation rate in high school football had increased by 40% over the past 10 years, the same period in which scientists have definitely established football. CTE connection.

Parents in Alabama and elsewhere have said that when it comes to letting their children play football, the rewards outweigh the risks, a confusing logic all too familiar in our COVID times. With a burgeoning Omicron variant sweeping the country, the college football playoff management committee recently released a new policy for this year’s championship series if the virus forces some teams out.

It is good leadership in the midst of an urgent crisis. The open question is whether college football can exercise equally healthy judgment when it comes to the other real challenges that the past two decades have so clearly revealed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/culture/sports/1008209/how-college-football-broke-every-tackle-the-last-twenty-years The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos