Boxing Day Covid restrictions are in place in some parts of the UK.

Post-Christmas restrictions have come into effect in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

The new measures introduced by the three states’ mandated governments have primarily affected the hospitality and leisure industries.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has so far resisted new restrictions on the UK, but has said he will take action if necessary as infections continue to rise.

In Scotland, large events are limited to 100 people standing indoors, 200 people indoors and 500 people outdoors.

From Monday, the 1 meter social distancing rule will again apply to restaurants and indoor venues, including gyms, theaters and museums.

The last available figures released by the Scottish government show 7,076 new infections and 10 deaths reported on Christmas Eve.

In Wales from Sunday you can meet up to six people in pubs, cinemas and restaurants. The 2 meter social distancing rule re-applies to public areas and offices.

Outdoor events are limited to 30 indoors, with a total of 50 people, but the number of people attending events such as weddings, civic partnerships, funerals, and awakenings depends on the size of the venue. The nightclub is closed.

Indoor standing events are not permitted on Boxing Day in Northern Ireland. Table service resumes in pubs and restaurants on Mondays and can seat up to 6 families.

In Westminster, Prime Minister Johnson is under a lot of pressure from the Conservatives to not reintroduce restrictions on Britain.

Thousands of people lined up at Christmas for minutes to get a coronavirus vaccine.

The UK has expanded its booster program over the past two weeks, reopening sporting venues and cathedrals as inoculation centers.

122,186 new infections were reported across the UK on Friday.

The figures show that the spread of Omicron variants has reduced the number of shoppers looking for Boxing Day discounts in the UK.

By noon Boxing Day, the number of shoppers across the UK was 45 per cent lower than in 2019, according to data from retail expert Springboard.

Lined up outside Selfridges, Boots, Primarch, Disney and Zara on Oxford Street in central London, down 67% from 2019.

Most shoppers on Oxford Street wore masks when queuing or walking around, but many of the stores weren’t full of people.

Customer numbers in Northern Ireland are down 73% from 2019 levels, 63% in Wales and nearly 50% in Scotland.

Updated: December 26, 2021 at 7:31 PM

