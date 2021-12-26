With Omicron Surging, Puerto Rico Tightens Entry Requirements For U.S. Travelers, Including Those Who Are Vaccinated





Castillo San Felipe del Morro along the coast in San Juan. Puerto Rico changes entry and … [+] testing requirements due to Omicron.

getty

The spread of Omicron and rising infection rates prompt increased precaution around the world as travel destinations continue to tighten restrictions.

The latest comes from the Caribbean, where Puerto Rico is reorganizing its entry requirements and reinstating regulations on the restaurant industry in response to an increase in the number of cases.

Previously, vaccinated travelers did not need to take a pre-arrival test when traveling to Puerto Rico, but now that safety net will be put back in place. Vaccinated travelers will be subject to a mandatory quarantine, even if they are negative.

From Monday, December 27, all passengers arriving on domestic flights must present a negative test result carried out within 48 hours before the arrival time, regardless of their vaccination status, according to the new rules. Passengers arriving without a test will have 48 hours to take one upon arrival or face a fine. Unvaccinated travelers should self-quarantine for 7 days after arrival, whether or not they test negative.

Proof of vaccination and a negative test will be required to access mass events, both indoors and outdoors, and proof of vaccination or a negative test will be required to enter any facility that serves the food or drink:

As of December 22, 2021, those attending mass events (indoor and outdoor taking place in theaters, amphitheatres, colosseums, stadiums and convention centers) will be required to show proof of vaccination with a vaccine approved by the FDA or WHO as well as a negative COVID test carried out in the 48 hours preceding the event. As of December 27, 2021, all establishments serving food or drink must require proof of vaccination or a negative test carried out 48 hours before arrival.

Families traveling to Puerto Rico will also need to be aware of how the new rules affect young children in terms of immunization status. From February, children aged 5 to 11 will need to be vaccinated to attend major events:

Until January 31, 2022, people aged 5 to 11 will be allowed to attend large indoor events by providing negative results for COVID-19 tests performed no more than 48 hours before the event. As of February 1, 2022, this age group will be subject to the same guidelines as adults, requiring proof of vaccination and negative test results taken within 48 hours of the event upon entry.

Puerto Rico remains one of the most vaccinated places in all of the United States, with nearly 80% of the population fully vaccinated.

While the introduction of these new rules may not please travelers, they will certainly help keep Puerto Rico at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19.

