The fourth wave of COVID-19 is hitting us. Let’s be ready.





FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the United States National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP, file)

Just when we thought we might have a vacation respite from the surge in the delta variant of COVID-19 in late fall, we were greeted by a new visitor known as the omicron . As we progress through the Greek Alphabet of Horrors, it’s understandable that Alaskans are tired of having to catch up on each of the new variations. But it is worth paying attention to omicron and knowing a few things about it. Here’s a look at why you should be careful without panicking.

Faster spread

The defining feature of the omicron variant is its numerous spike protein mutations outside the virus shell. This is the aspect of the virus that vaccines mimic and antibodies from previous infections use to help identify and target COVID-19 invaders, so it’s bad news for everyone, it helps omicron to better reinfect people who have already had the disease, and makes the protection of the vaccine less effective but remains very effective in preventing serious cases and hospitalizations, especially if you have received a booster.

The other bad news is that omicron is absolutely tearing up population centers, at a speed unlike any other variant so far. The graph of its rise in South Africa, where it was first followed in November, was an almost vertical line. It has since spread around the world, growing in importance in Europe and hitting the east coast of the United States like a tsunami. Already the number of COVID nationwide is on the rise again after the delta’s rise in the fall declines, we should be prepared to see rapid growth in the number of cases in the United States as 2022 arrives .

The same wave will hit Alaska; indeed, omicron is already there, as evidenced by two cases sequenced so far by the State Department of Health and Social Services. Presumably more to be found are circulating in the community, and will soon see more than a handful. The hallmark of omicron variants, beyond its mutations, is the speed at which it replicates. Researchers have found up to 70 times more copies of the virus in omicron-infected tissues than in previous variants, and the data suggests the time it takes for infectious and onset of symptoms is also considerably shorter, perhaps as quickly as a day, whereas previous variants took about three days for symptoms to manifest.

It’s not all bad news

But as odd as it sounds, and despite its ominously sounding name, there is reason to be optimistic about Omicron, some of its unique traits may work to our advantage.

First, evidence is emerging that omicron may not result in hospitalization and death as often as previous variants. It is still early to say definitively, especially because vaccines reduce the risk of hospitalization or death, and many people are now vaccinated. This is a strong argument for getting the vaccine or getting a booster, if you haven’t already. Either way, the decrease in the number of people hospitalized is great news, especially given the speed at which omicron moves.

Second, the very speed that makes the omicron spread so quickly seems to cause it to burn faster. In South Africa, which saw the first spike in cases of omicron variants, the number of new infections is now dropping like a rock, resulting in a much more compressed wave of COVID. And, at least in theory, the large number of people with new antibodies to omicron will benefit from better protection against it and other variants over the next few months. This could give us more time to get people vaccinated, develop improved vaccines and treatments for resistant strains, and prevent new variants from taking hold. It won’t be the end of COVID, but it just might be a new phase where we could finally build our advantage against the virus.

Here is what to do

By far our best weapon against omicron is vaccination if you or others you know have not yet received a vaccine, do so. Each dose helps to strengthen the protection of our communities, not only protecting the person who receives the vaccine, but also helping to prevent COVID-19 from reaching people who cannot yet be vaccinated or who are particularly at risk. risk if they were to get a revolutionary case. Likewise, if you have been vaccinated but have not yet received a booster dose, the timing of your booster greatly increases protection against omicron. And while natural immunity helps, it has been shown to wane over time, and omicron appears to be very effective at avoiding antibodies from previous infections. The first American death from omicron was in an unvaccinated and previously infected man. Even if you have had COVID, you must be vaccinated and vaccinated.

We also need to be realistic that the omicron wave will be important no matter what precautions we take: many people, even those who have been vaccinated and those who don’t take a lot of risks with whom they contact, will get COVID. -19. It was already seen on the east coast and in European countries with considerably stricter health mandates than anything that will be used here. Make a plan for what to do if you or someone in your family becomes ill now, before it happens.

That doesn’t mean you have to cancel all your vacation plans and become a hermit, nor does it mean you have to take a fatalistic perspective and forgo all precautions. It also does not mean that we should revert to government imposed restrictions, closures or mandates. This means that each of us Alaskans must do our part by taking possible precautions with regard to vaccinations, masking in public, proper hygiene, reducing unnecessary contact with other people outside your home. home and knowledge of the risks you choose to take. Christmas is not canceled, and we may be lucky that the holidays are before omicron begins to spill over here in earnest.

A year ago the first vaccines were given and there was hope to fight COVID-19 that we did not have before. At the end of 2021, we weren’t as close to the end of the pandemic as we had all hoped, but they were closer to reducing hospitalizations and deaths as more vaccines and treatments came. become available, and the omicron wave can accelerate us to a less deadly situation. future for the disease.

