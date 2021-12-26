UK Weather: Boxing Day blizzard will hit UK





Drivers are cautioned on the snowy road today (Picture: North News)

The UK is gearing up for more blizzards on Boxing Day as the White Christmas continues.

One of the meteorological yellow warnings has a higher chance of snow, extending eastward from the Scottish border to Derbyshire and from Durham and Northumberland.

A second yellow warning is heading northeast across a small area north of Glasgow and across the Forth Valley, Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling are likely to be affected today, the Meteorological Administration said.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Agency said: “As the area moves north, it appears to be turning to snow in parts of northern England and southern and central Scotland.”

Above 200 m, 2-4 cm of snow may accumulate, and above 300 m, 5-10 cm of snow may accumulate.

Winds of 35 to 45 miles per hour in several places, along with strong winds, are likely to create difficult travel conditions early Sunday morning across the southern highlands as well as the higher Pennine and Cumbrian routes.

Be prepared for snow and heavy rain (Photo Caption: Meteorological Agency) Horses grazing hay in a snowy field in Bernaufield, Durham County (Photo: North News)

Temporary blizzard conditions may occur above about 300 to 400 meters altitude. These conditions will move into the more hilly central parts of Scotland on Sunday morning, while the snow will rain again southward.

The Bureau of Meteorology said there could be some short-term loss of power outages and other services during the warning period.

Both yellow alerts are expected to end at noon on Sunday.

See More: News

On Saturday, the service said it was a White Christmas in parts of England as people in Shetland and eastern Scotland woke up in blankets of snow.

Elsewhere, a yellow warning for heavy rain has been issued across the southwest of Northern Ireland’s Down County, with some homes and businesses expected to be flooded.

Contact our news team by emailing [email protected]

Check out our news page for more stories like this one.

Get the latest news, uplifting stories, analytics and more you need to know.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/26/uk-weather-boxing-day-blizzard-to-batter-britain-15825046/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos