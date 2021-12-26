Call for equal pay for American footballers scheduled for March 7





FILE – Portland Thorns forward Alex Morgan addresses the crowd ahead of their NWSL football game against Seattle Reign in Portland, Ore. On July 22, 2015. Morgan returns to his home country, joining The Wave in San Diego of the National Womens Soccer League for the team’s first season. The move to Southern California reunites Morgan with Wave president Jill Ellis, who has coached Morgan to back-to-back World Cup titles. Morgan has been with the NWSL since its inception, playing for the Portland Thorns and Orlando Pride before moving to San Diego. (AP Photo / Don Ryan, file)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Oral arguments in the appeal of players of the United States women’s national soccer team seeking equal pay are scheduled for March.

The 9th United States Court of Appeals said on Sunday that the hearing will take place at 9:30 a.m. on March 7 in Pasadena, California. According to circuit court procedures, the identities of the three judges on the panel will be made public on February 28.

We hope that 2022 will be the year of peace, health and equal pay. We look forward to those oral arguments, said players spokesperson Molly Levinson in a statement.

Players led by Alex Morgan sued the American Football Federation in March 2019, claiming they were not paid fairly under their collective agreement compared to what the men’s team receives under their agreement, which expired in December 2018. The women asked for over $ 64. million dollars in damages plus $ 3 million in interest under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act 1964.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner in Los Angeles rendered summary judgment to the federation on the salary claim in May 2020. The judge ruled that the women had rejected a payment structure for playing similar to that of the men’s agreement with the USSF and accepted a higher base salary and benefits than men. He allowed their allegation of discriminatory working conditions to be tried and the parties came to an agreement on this part.

The USSF said the women had agreed to a work contract with guaranteed pay higher than the men and additional benefits. The USSF said on September 14 that it had offered identical contracts to men’s and women’s unions, which are separate and have no obligation under federal labor law to agree to similar terms.

The women’s union and the USSF agreed this month to extend their three-month employment contract until March.

