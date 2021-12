Senator Blunt: US must cap inflation and child tax credit

Fox News’ Sean Duffy and Creative Caucus co-founder Suraj Patel discuss the details and the future of the Build Back Better bill.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Argued that the United States cannot solve its economic problems by “just depositing money on more money” as he called for a credit cap on child tax in order to fight inflation.

Blunt plans to retire without seeking re-election in 2022, but he plans to clarify his concerns about the economy and how the Biden administration has handled a growing crisis before he leaves. US inflation has hit its highest level in 39 years as consumer prices rise.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on September 12, 2017. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts (Reuters)

Inflation remains one of his main concerns, and Blunt believes the Biden administration and Congressional Democrats have only made the country’s problems worse by spending as much as they can.

“Putting more money into the economy at a time when the economy is overheating, I think that’s a bad idea,” Blunt said on Fox News Sunday. “Obviously we want to put people back to work. There are jobs available. People are trying to bring people in to work with them and make the country work economically, but we can’t solve all the problems by filing. just money on top of more money. “

President Biden delivers remarks on his Build Back Better infrastructure program at the NJ TRANSIT Meadowlands Maintenance Complex in Kearny, NJ on October 25, 2021. (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst / File Photo / Reuters Photos)

Blunt said the administration had made a “big mistake” in adding massive spending to its program as a way to fight rising inflation – levels he believes the country cannot handle and will continue. to get worse.

“Six point eight percent inflation could turn into something bigger than that, and 6.8% is bigger than what we can handle right now,” Blunt argued.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin III, DW-Va., Walks through the grounds of the White House, November 18, 2021 (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Blunt specifically challenged spending on the Child Tax Credit, which he and Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va. said, “just don’t make sense.”

Currently, the tax credit applies to any family with children under the age of 18 whose modified annual gross income (AGI) in 2021 does not exceed $ 150,000 if married and filing a joint return. The upper limit in 2020 was $ 400,000.

“Putting a cap on families in need is what we can do, should be doing and would do in the country, and could do it in a bipartisan fashion,” Blunt said.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Families are hurting whether the administration and Congressional Democrats admit it or not,” Blunt added. “This is not a transitory problem, this is a real problem, and now is not the time to make this problem worse.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/sen-blunt-cap-inflation-child-tax-credit-benefit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos