UK weather: Heavy snow and blizzard as Boxing Day trips canceled





Multiple weather warnings were issued for England and Scotland on Sunday, and travel was reported to have been halted due to heavy snow.

More snow is expected across the UK on Sunday, potentially creating difficulties for drivers (file photo) (

Image: PA)

Parts of the UK could see conditions like the blizzard warned by forecasters today as White Christmas continues through Boxing Day.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a yellow weather warning for snow for northern England and Scotland, and heavy rains have disrupted travel early Sunday morning.

Problems reported overnight include traffic delays on the eastbound M62 between junctions 21 and 24 and heavy snow causing road closures at the Flouch roundabout and A628 junction in Sheffield.

One snow warning covers most of northwest England from the north of Stoke on Trent and the other covers all of Scotland from Glasgow to Perth.

Several National Weather Alerts are in effect on Boxing Day.

The weather forecast expects chaotic conditions to continue through noon today, with a yellow warning for rain remaining until 9 a.m.

Winter weather continued in parts of the UK, followed by snow and chilly weather.

Temperatures in some areas are as low as one degree Celsius and only southeast England can reach double digits in the ten degrees Celsius.

Due to the cold wave, the temperature in some areas is dropping.

A spokesperson for the Meteorological Agency said: “As the area moves north, it appears to be turning to snow in parts of northern England and southern and central Scotland.”

“Above 200 m, 2-4 cm of snow can accumulate, and above 300 m, 5-10 cm of snow can accumulate.

“With strong winds of 35-45 miles per hour in the area, there is a possibility that it will be difficult to travel across the Southern Highlands as well as the higher Penin and Cumbria routes in the early hours of Sunday.

“Temporary blizzard conditions may occur above 300 to 400 meters altitude.

Christmas was officially a White Christmas, and Boxing Day is expected to follow.

video:

Dad)

“These conditions will probably shift to the more hilly central parts of Scotland on Sunday morning, and the snow will rain again south.”

The Meteorological Administration said areas of Scotland including Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross and Stirling would be affected.

On Saturday, the service said it was a White Christmas in parts of England as people in Shetland and eastern Scotland woke up in blankets of snow.

It snowed overnight in Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and in Strathallan in Perthshire.

A video on Twitter posted by Braemar, Ballater and the Deeside Weather Page showed significant snowfall in Braemar.

“We have already seen snow in Shetland, the eastern part of Scotland,” the Meteorological Administration tweeted.

And the weather in December didn’t stop those looking for a dip in the waters on Christmas Day, including Edinburgh’s Portobello Beach.

And even in Montrose, Angus, swimmers took a cold dip on Christmas Day.

Families who enjoy the festival can make good use of the snow scene (file photo)(

video:

PA) MET OFFICE OUTLOOK SUNDAY:

Rain will fall across northern England and Scotland, mostly snow on the hills.

additional rain or shower

Monday-Wednesday Outlook:

Mostly cloudy and occasional rain in many areas, but with a chance of sunny in some areas.

It will be windy Wednesday with some rain to the east. It is mild everywhere.

