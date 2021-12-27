Which term do people of Latin American descent living in the United States prefer? : NPR





NPR’s Eyder Peralta questions Isabel Araiza of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi about the terms Latinos use to identify themselves and their communities.

EYDER PERALTA, HTE:

There’s a never-ending argument that resurfaces in news cycles from time to time. Which term do people of Latin American descent living in the United States prefer? Latinos? Latinx? Hispanic? A nationwide poll of Hispanic voters conducted by a Democratic company last month found that these terms continue to create conflict within the Latin American community over which one is the correct one. To better understand how Latino identity is analyzed, we are joined by Isabel Araiza, associate professor of sociology at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. Isabel, welcome to the program.

ISABEL ARAIZA: Thank you for having me.

PERALTA: Why do you think these conversations about how Latinos define themselves are always so busy?

ARAIZA: Well, I think it has to do with the fact that so many people want to create or use an umbrella term that encompasses a shared experience, and that shared experience doesn’t really exist.

PERALTA: So, I mean, look; Latinos are infinitely diverse, and maybe there will never be an end. Do you think consensus on a mandate is still important?

ARAIZA: Personally, I don’t think so, and I think we need to be more comfortable with diversity. You know, there is no historical narrative taught to people that can help our own groups, let alone society in general, to understand who we are and where we come from. But it’s more than that, right? These are linguistic and cultural practices. There are generational differences. There are differences in political status. And I think it’s really important for us to recognize these social, historical, cultural, and geographic contexts in which we live our lives and make choices about things. And, you know, the sooner we do that, the better, I think, for everyone.

PERALTA: Yes. So, I mean, we should note that the purpose of this poll was to specifically examine how people vote based on the terms used by a political candidate. So there are a lot of different words and identities. You know, how do you think politicians or even journalists could be more attentive to how they address specific communities?

ARAIZA: Again, it comes down to this idea of ​​homogenizing groups and, you know, treating groups as their only kind of tone. And I think whenever politicians or journalists try to talk to a community, I think it’s important for them to educate themselves about the social context in which those communities live their lives because, you know, the issues that we’re grappling with are different from region to region, state to state, you know, community to community. And if they want to connect with us, they have to see us where we are at and not worry about the labels but, you know, these social, cultural, economic and political forces that shape our lives.

PERALTA: Yes. And I think one thing that I often miss is that Latinos, we’re mixed people, aren’t we? I mean, we’re mixed race and mixed ethnicity, aren’t we?

ARAIZA: Most definitely. I love this term, la raza cosmica.

PERALTA: Mmm hmm. And tell us what it means.

ARAIZA: Well, that’s the cosmic race we’re like – we’re a bit of everything and everyone. And, you know, and I think that also speaks to the fact that, you know, we can be inclusive and, you know, you don’t have to choose one identity or the other. You know, these multiple identities can exist simultaneously. And, you know, it’s a beautiful thing.

PERALTA: This is Isabel Araiza, who coordinates the Mexican-American Studies program at Texas A&M University, Corpus Christi. Gracias, Isabelle.

ARAIZA: You’re welcome.

(MUSIC EXTRACT)

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on time by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/12/26/1068063620/what-term-do-people-of-latin-american-heritage-living-in-the-u-s-prefer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos