UK charged with trying to move hundreds of Afghans after being detained





LONDON: Of the 311 Afghans known to have been left behind by British troops during their withdrawal from Afghanistan, more than half were promised asylum in the UK but are still trapped in a war-torn country, some claim to be a real number. could be thousands.

Many interpreters and other Afghans who worked with the British during their missions in the UK, and their families, who were promised safe haven under the UK’s Afghan migration and assistance policy, say they now live in fear of Taliban reprisals after the militant group. The capture of Kabul in August.

Ministers have been accused of trying to escape the crisis, despite a recent Human Rights Watch report claiming that the Taliban had hunted and killed hundreds of former Afghan government and military personnel.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted in September that Afghans were lagging behind in Operation Pitting, the British mission to evacuate people from the capital Kabul. He added that he would do it. they deserve

Earlier this month, Middle East and North Africa Secretary of State James Cleverly confirmed that 167 Afghans eligible for the ARAP plan were still in Afghanistan and the rest could flee to the UK from designated third countries.

Helping everyone who wants to leave Afghanistan and who deserves to come to the UK remains a top priority. The government has made it clear to the Taliban the need to ensure the safe passage of people entitled to travel to other countries, adding that ARAP plans remain open.

On Thursday, the British Interior Ministry said the resettlement plan for Afghan citizens to help 20,000 people fleeing Afghanistan from August would not be implemented until January 2022.

Several former interpreters told The Independent that they were living in hiding with their families. One person said his ARAP application was approved but he and his family were instructed to go to Pakistan, where they could not go without a passport.

He said he was staying with relatives in Helmand. There is a high risk. It’s very dangerous here. Every day was threatened by the Taliban. They are looking for us. was hiding didn’t go out Bad situation.

I don’t know why the ARAP team is working so slowly. Why don’t they pay attention to us? We deserve it. We are waiting. There are no good opportunities in life. It is clear that our lives are at risk. We will die, we will be killed.

Former British Defense Minister Johnny Mercer MP told the paper he believes the figure could be much higher than reported.

We have thousands left, not 167, he said. He (167) simply responded to the ARAP program. That number is simply a number that has been called but has not arrived at the airport.

The point is that the ARAP program has been so inefficient that the thousands of people we should have saved didn’t even respond, leaving behind the majority of people we had to extract.

Many people are afraid of their lives now. He added that all ministers know this, but they are determined to deviate from our promises to these people.

Earlier this month, Raphael Marshall, a former British Foreign Office Development Office employee, revealed that during Operation Pitting, communications and weaknesses in the system caused overworked FCDO staff to ignore thousands of requests for assistance within Afghanistan. , some of those who asked for help were later killed by the Taliban.

Dr Sara de Jong, co-founder of the Sulha Alliance, told The Independent that he is in contact with hundreds of Afghan people who are being relocated.

Many of the people we come in contact with hid and left their homes. They have little means to support themselves. If they don’t already have a passport, it’s difficult to get at this time, she said.

“The Taliban can come to my area at any time,” she told the Sulha Alliance. . I’m afraid to turn off the lights when I ask my neighbors. I am in a very bad security situation. I can’t leave the house… Help me.

