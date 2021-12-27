Lockdown warns Damian Hinds that lockdown may have sent potential terrorists on a dark journey of radicalization





The three countries I mentioned have the physical capacity, have a big cyber presence, and can be deployed at scale, Hinds says.

They can and are capable of executing intelligence operations, and they engage in a variety of ways. I mean, it’s hard to give a comprehensive list because there are so many potential methods.

Translated into generic terms, these threats are realizing the scale of spies on the ground, cyberattacks, soldiers on standby, and disinformation campaigns.

Hinds uses this list to highlight the need in some areas to update laws dealing with foreign spies that are more than 100 years old.

The government has proposed that the new National Threat Response Act create a new foreign influence registration system to deter foreign espionage.

Hinds added that North Korea was the fourth adversary to be seen on radar.

But Britain’s relationship with these hostile countries is complex. In particular, China will compete with the United States as the dominant global power in the 21st century.

The Prime Minister has proposed a two-pronged strategy. While continuing to trade and trade with China, it calls for human rights violations and restricts China’s access to sensitive British industries.

So, does Hinds think that Chinese state-owned companies shouldn’t build British nuclear power plants? He expresses his support, but does not explicitly do so. He adds that all we need to make sure we have the proper defenses and safeguards in place for our security is that it’s hard to codify exactly as a rule of thumb.

Right-Wing Terrorism and its Prevention Plan

In discussing the nature of the terrorist threat, Hinds made it clear that he had concerns about the rise of right-wing extremism in Britain.

He said extreme right-wing terrorism was on the rise. More young people participating in prevention programs have an extreme right-wing mindset.

But he goes on. Islamic extremist terrorism remains a strong threat. There are also quite a few people who can be described as having some sort of mixed or ambiguous or unstable mindset.

sometimes [they are] We see seducing with very, very different types of ideologies – different ideologies, different groups, and sometimes clearly mutually exclusive.

Prevention programs aimed primarily at preventing radicalization of young people have been criticized by some. It is being reviewed by government orders calling for everything from significant improvements in public debate to a full overhaul of the approach.

But Hinds defends its achievements. The only thing people can’t see and can’t see is all the success stories of Prevent, he says.

Before the interview ends, there is time for another topic, Afghanistan. The situation in Kabul fell sharply on the British front as the West struggled to withdraw in August.

But with the Taliban in power again now, 20 years after being ousted after the September 2001 attacks, what risks exist for the UK now?

We must see clearly what will happen in Afghanistan in the future, Hinds said in a final warning.

Obviously it has been a huge and huge source of danger in the past and we should be vigilant about it in the future.

