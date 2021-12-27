Queen’s Platinum Jubilee: Pub May Be Open Until Early To Celebrate Event | UK News





Pubs, bars and clubs may stay open until early to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee over next year’s bank holiday weekend.

Venues in England and Wales could serve customers for an additional two hours to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s rule, according to a government draft order.

Home Secretary Priti Patel wants to extend the licensing hours from 11pm to 1am from Thursday, June 2nd to Saturday, June 4th during the extended public holiday weekend.

Image: February 6th The Queen will become the first British monarch to the throne in 70 years.

Ministers promised a show that blends “ceremonial splendor” with “technical display” to mark “an unprecedented milestone in national life.”

Thanksgiving and a day at the racetrack are planned, with live concerts featuring some of the world’s greatest stars.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be held in London on Sunday 5 June and will draw more than 5,000 people from all over the UK and Commonwealth.

It takes place near Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets combine street art, theater, music and a circus.

Patel’s move to extend the license time will require a month of public consultation.

As Secretary of the Interior, she could use section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 to authorize Congress to keep venues open longer to mark events of special significance.

The government said it would consider all issues raised by certain stakeholders, including police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups.

The government has previously postponed the royal weddings in 2011 and 2018, the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, and the closing times of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

On 6 February, the 95-year-old monarch will become the first British monarch to ascend the throne in 70 years.

“The Queen is an example for all of us,” Patel said. “She served England and the Commonwealth with supreme dignity, steadfastness and determination during her remarkable reign.

“The Platinum Jubilee is truly a historic event and it is right that the country should celebrate this celebration in a special way.

“This expansion will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a cup to the Queen and to celebrate her incredible service to our country.”

Culture Minister Nadine Dorries said: “Next year we will celebrate an unprecedented milestone in the life of the country.

“No other British monarch has served in 70 years and it is appropriate to toast His Majesty’s Majesty for her devotion and service as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.”

