AstraZeneca Covid jab ‘may be reason for UK’s lower mortality rate compared to Europe’





The use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for vulnerable people could lead to lower mortality rates in the UK compared to Europe, according to the former director of the UK’s Vaccine Task Force.

Clive Dix said the durable cellular immune response generated by the AZ zap could potentially be “lifelong.”

The Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was approved last December and the vaccine was initially launched to target the oldest and most vulnerable people in society.

“If you look across Europe, you have to understand that there is a corresponding delayed increase in the number of deaths as the number of infections increases, but the UK is not,” Dix told The Daily Telegraph.

“I personally think it’s because most of the vulnerable people have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine,” he added.

Oxford/AstraZeneca jab was approved last December (Image: Getty Images) Read More Read More

Dix told the newspaper: “We saw early data that the Oxford jab produces a very durable cellular response, and if you have a durable cellular immune response, it can last for a long time.

“In some cases, it can last a lifetime.”

AstraZeneca faces both praise and criticism during the pandemic. The Covid jab has been praised for being one of the first to hit the market compared to other jabs and for its low price.

With the launch of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab in the UK, an alternative should be offered to government advisers recommending under 40 years old due to evidence that it may be associated with very rare blood clots.

Some European countries have suspended the use of the jab due to fears of its association with blood clots.

Stay up to date on the latest news from across Scotland and beyond. Subscribe to our daily newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyrecord.co.uk/news/uk-world-news/astrazeneca-covid-jab-could-reason-25790361 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos