After the first day of the Boxing Day test, England Bogie, England have forgotten how to win and have no patience for test cricket.





After a disastrous boxing day, according to the British press, England had forgotten how to win with a team impatient with test cricket.

Obviously, visitors at the plate at the greener-than-usual MCG stadium hit 185 before the end of the first day, and Australia won 1-61 (David Warner 38, Marcus Harris 20 absent).

We enter the third of five tests in which we must win all remaining matches to retrieve the urn, leaving the formidable challenge of not losing ashes for the next few days.

England have won only one of their last 11 tests (the third during their home match against India in August-September) and haven’t won at home since February 2020.

Here is fate. The Guardian author Jonathan Liew says he’s dropped under 200 at BT Sports 12 times this year alone and it’s become a habit.

England is now where New Zealand was in the (19)90s and has essentially forgotten how to win.

Liew pointed to a reworked England opener as a persistent flaw as Haseeb Hameed (0) and rookie Zak Crawley (12) lagged behind Australian captain Pat Cummins’ bowling in the opening session.

he’s back! Pat dominates the first session | 01:18

read more

ROTTEN TO CORE: Another Faceplant Proves Something’s Broken – Vaughan Verdict

TALKING PTS: Cummins Gamble Reveals Root Flaws Harris Moment of Truth

Every new player that comes in is essentially trying to check for failure. They are not in a strong position. And shuffles, different choices, different tactics are part of the greater anxiety. Without a plan, without a formula, you essentially drift. That was the problem, Liew said.

Definitely with an opening partnership – I think Cook and Compton haven’t looked like they’ve had an opening partnership where England could top 100 since Nick Compton went out of shape in 2013.

It’s a huge problem and it’s not a problem that gets fixed through people or tactics, coaching, or new openers, and that’s why the system almost certainly needs a generational reset.

England hitters fell cheap or oddly. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) Source: Getty Images

Isabelle Westbury, who wrote for The Telegraph, argued that England would bat or ball first. We knew how the test would end before each opening day’s match was over.

She pointed to the lack of patience on the side as a major issue.

While the captain (Joe Root) is battling for the record for most test runs in a calendar year, the players he serves are already breaking other records during the same period (a neat half-century, thanks. A contrast worthy of Caravaggio’s paintings, Westbury writes.

This is the UK without the nuances, time to dig into and negotiate the difficult times that test cricket will bring. Australia knows this and has gotten through those times well.

Their shiny front-end spinner, Nathan Lyon, had to wait a long time for a barren spell before making a breakthrough. But when he does, England’s wickets fall in quick succession. (Jos) Buttler stopped with the last ball before teeing and soon went into third wicket in the next nine overs. So so so so so so so so so so so so so so predictable.

Butler spent a walk after a poor shot | 00:41

She added later. All-or-nothing served England perfectly. Perfectly well, that is to describe the approach to whiteball cricket. In fact, it’s a tactic easily adopted by England’s limited-over captain Eoin Morgan.

He’s utterly happy that his team occasionally crashes and burns out of a fireball, and chalks it up as a learning experience to slate clean and start over.

Only when each match lasts 240 balls, that’s all. But if you crossed the Rubicon in the middle of the second session of the first day and you still have 4.5 more days to fight, it’s a completely different proposition.

Langer wants to remain as Australian coach | 00:57

Westburys Telegraph colleague Oliver Brown gave an undying review, describing England hitting a rotting blow in the head.

At one time England boasted some of the best opening hitter pedigrees they could build a foothold in. Jack Hobbs, Len Hutton, Geoffrey Boycott, Graham Gooch, Alastair Cook: all were perfect representatives of the national traditions. But since Cooks retired in 2018, the well has been depleted, he wrote.

Dom Sibley was stubborn but had no strokes at the test level. Keaton Jennings was kicked out with an average of 25 for the worst. Now Burns is also kicked to the curb. All that’s left on this tour are walking wicket Haseeb Hameed and Crawley, who reached double digits in five games. Last 10 innings. It’s a batting lineup that rots from the head.

More worrisome than the loss of Ash, Brown said, is the lack of an obvious batting average candidate to stop England’s ugly decline.

Of any hitter who has made his English test debut in the past six years, Ben Foakes is the highest averaging over 31, and he’s not even here.

Indeed, the discrepancy between prolific first-class style and test execution has never been more pronounced. The focus of this team is not just being soft, it’s melting right in front of your eyes.

Former England captain Mike Atherton, writing for the Times, described the flank start as dismal.

A few days before the Melbourne test, some of England’s best hitters were watched by a networker receiving a ton of unusual training in practice. Two of them, Rory Burns and Haseeb Hameed, could be seen hitting the ball while balancing on one leg, Atherton wrote.

They weren’t asked to wear bright red noses, oversized shoes, or giant bow ties that spout water, but the practice certainly seemed a little odd to onlookers.

When the match came, two-foot strikes were back in vogue, but the results couldn’t have been worse if they had cushioned their heads and played on stilts.

Meanwhile, Australian writer Gideon Haigh, who wrote for the Times, declared that the firing of (Joe) Roots would sum up his series.

If he had to watch a rerun, like when visitors were sent off after the Adelaide test, he’d probably hit his laptop too.

