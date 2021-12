Extreme weather and natural disasters affecting British wildlife, says National Trust | UK News

The National Trust has warned that UK wildlife is staggering due to extreme weather events and natural disasters.

A handful of extreme weather events and non-seasonal weather conditions throughout the year have ravaged important landscapes and coastlines, the charity said.

In the very dry March and April, wildfires that swept the Morne Mountains in Northern Ireland and Marsden Moor in Yorkshire affected 200 and 520 hectares of land respectively.

The recent storm Arwen uprooted important trees in the northern regions, but warmer, wetter winters made the ash blight widespread.

Image: Damage from Bodnant Gardens in northern Wales. Photo: Paul Harris and NT Images

During April, the Dorset coastline collapsed at a 300-meter cliff, the largest in nearly 60 years, weakening the cliff’s stability and affecting coastal habitats.

Several factors are believed to have contributed to this, including prolonged dry weather as well as years of rain and erosion.

Climate change has caused some of the British wildlife to disappear, but has given some species a chance to thrive.

Bird species, including larks, parrots and snipes, have been negatively affected, Ben McCarthy, director of conservation at the National Trust, told Sky News.

Image: Beaver at the National Trust’s Holnicott Estate in Somerset. Photo: Nick Upton and NT Images via National Trust

However, wild flowers such as pyramidal orchids, and bird species including common and arctic terns and beavers have benefited from the changing climate.

The climate and weather patterns “do not match the natural biology and chronology of many wildlife,” McCarthy said.

He went on to say: “Therefore, species familiar to us, such as the peacock butterfly, have evolved to appear in the spring when warm weather is expected to allow them to feed and reproduce.

Image: Storm Arwen knocked down trees across the country.

“This year we’ve seen butterflies take a significant hit and I think it’s because there was a cool spring but followed by a crucially very wet May.

“So these kinds of waterfalls happen through the food web, through the ecosystem. It’s a very big challenge that has a huge impact on our wildlife.”

“There needs to be more conservation work,” he said. “It takes courage and boldness to take big steps.

“We know how to restore nature. The real challenge for the UK is that we don’t restore on a scale sufficient to offset the drivers of these changes, such as climate change.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/extreme-weather-and-natural-disasters-affecting-uks-wildlife-national-trust-says-12504204 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos