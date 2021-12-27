U.S. Flag of Honor arrives for deceased Boone County firefighter





COLOMBIA, Mo (KMIZ)

The U.S. Flag of Honor arrives in Columbia on Sunday to honor deceased Deputy Fire Chief Bryant Gladney ahead of visitations and funeral services. The flag is expected to arrive at 4:00 p.m. at an undisclosed location.

The American Flag of Honor is not just an ordinary American flag. The U.S. Flag of Honor has traveled in space and millions of miles around the world for funerals and since 9/11, honoring firefighters, police, first responders and members of the U.S. armed forces killed in the ‘exercise of their functions.

He’s now back in Missouri to honor late Deputy Chief Gladney.

On the morning of December 22, Gladney was at the scene of an accident on I-70 West at kilometer 135.4 east of Columbia, near Highway Z. As crews worked at the scene, reports report that Kevin Bunson, 64, of Kansas City, Mo, was driving a westbound tractor-trailer and struck Gladney’s vehicle at high speed. Crews were able to free Gladney from his vehicle and were transported to the University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Gladney has served the citizens of Mid-Missouri for over 30 years and the citizens of the Boone County Fire Protection District for 25 years.

The flag became what we know now after September 11, when people bought flags to show their patriotism.

Christopher Heisler, the founder of the US Honor Flag, was in New York on September 11 to help the families of the victims of September 11.

“My intention to go to New York in addition to helping families and covering some of the expenses was to leave an American flag and a Texas flag,” Heisler said.

when Heisler was helping the victims, he met a widowed wife of a port authority officer. Heisler wanted to give him the flag.

“She wanted me to keep the flag, so I did. I drove from New York to Texas. At 34, I joined the military. So with me, I took the flag to Texas. Iraq, Afghanistan … “Heisler said.

It’s also a million other kilometers around the world. “This flag has been at over a thousand funerals of police, firefighters, military personnel. Four super bowls, 16 World Series baseball games, it was on the last space shuttle, the space station international, and travels millions of people and millions of kilometers, ”Heisler said.

Whenever the Flag is used, it is only touched with brand-new custom gloves that the family of the departed will keep. Heisler said that due to the flag’s value, it is insured for $ 22 million and is microchipped.

The flag will be guarded by officers overnight as it sits at the District Fire Protection Headquarters and will later be placed near the casket of Gladney who fell during visitation and funeral services.

Visitations will be on Monday, December 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the funeral, with full honor from the firefighters, will be on Tuesday, December 28 at 11 a.m. Both events will be held on the University of Missouri campus at the Hearnes Center on 700 E Stadium Blvd, Columbia, MO.

