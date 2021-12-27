British Snow: British waking up from Boxing Day blizzard amid UK Meteorological Agency weather warning





Up to 4 inches of snow has swept parts of northern England and southern and central Scotland, and the Weather Service has issued a weather warning.

Slayley of Northumberland was hit today

Image: PA)

Part of the UK was woken up by a Boxing Day blizzard today.

Up to four inches of snow swept parts of northern England as well as southern and central Scotland.

The Korea Meteorological Administration’s meteorological advisory is in effect until midnight.

Thanks to the rainy weather rather than a snowy Christmas, some roads in London have been disrupted by flooding.

A40 Westway Westbound is partially closed from A501 Marylebone Road to A3220 West Cross Route.

The A41 Hendon Way Northbound was also blocked due to flooding and accidents between Pennine Drive and A406 North Circular.

Boxing Day drivers also suffered flood damage

video:

Stephen Huntley/HVC)

And the M3 highway at Junction 1 in Sunbury was flooded.

Tomorrow, the temperature across the country will rise to 9 degrees.

However, forecasts from the Meteorological Administration suggest that temperatures will rise this week and hit double digits by the end of the year.

Two brave swimmers endured the cold weather of Blackpool

video:

Dave Nelson)

December 28th will be slightly warmer with highs of 11C and lows of 8C, with rain forecast again for lunchtime.

Temperatures will peak on Wednesday (29 December) with a warm 15C in the south of England with a low of 13C.

These temperatures typically appear in the spring around April and are considered very mild at this time of the year.

Families enjoying the snow in Durham County

video:

Dad)

As New Year’s Eve approaches, temperatures are expected to remain largely constant on December 30 and 31, with a slight drop to 14 degrees Celsius.

These conditions will hold as we enter 2022, and New Year’s Day is also expected to be cloudy with highs of 14C and lows of 11C.

Swimmers swimming through icy waters in Cornwall

video:

Alami Live News.)

It happens as warm air moves upwards from the southwest and eventually crosses the country, which will mean an increasingly mild but still unsettling New Year with frequent rains and showers from the Atlantic Ocean.

The next Tuesday will be another unsettling, messy day with low pressure and possible showers or longer torrential rains across the country.

However, it should be relaxed in the afternoon.

