Omicron in the United States: New York sees the number of children hospitalized to “quadruple” | World news





With the increase in Omicron cases, health officials in New York have reported an increase in the number of children hospitalized, as the White House on Sunday promised to quickly resolve the shortage of Covid-19 tests in the United States. United.

The New York State Department of Health warned “of an upward trend in pediatric hospitalizations associated with Covid-19,” in a statement Friday.

In New York, he “identified a fourfold increase in Covid-19 hospital admissions for children 18 and under from the week of December 5 to the current week,” he said. he declares.

About half of admissions are under five, an age group that is not eligible for the vaccine, the department added.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the United States is on the rise, with an average of nearly 190,000 new infections per day over the past seven days, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

The arrival of the new Omicron variant, made worse by holiday celebrations that typically include travel and family reunions, has caused a rush on testing in the United States, where it is difficult to get one in many. places.

Senior U.S. pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci on Sunday recognized a Covid “testing problem” and pledged to make more testing available to Americans next month.

“One of the issues is that it won’t be fully available to everyone until January and there are still issues of people having trouble getting tested,” Fauci told ABC News.

“But we are addressing the problem of testing,” he added, saying it should be fixed “very soon”.

President Joe Biden announced a slew of new measures on Tuesday as the United States battles its latest wave of Covid, including sending half a billion free home tests in the wake of the testing crisis of Christmas.

However, the White House, whose strategy has focused primarily on vaccinations for weeks, has come under heavy criticism that many tests will not be available until January.

“Extraordinarily contagious”

Fauci stressed on Sunday that the administration was rushing to fight the peak and stressed that Omicron was “extraordinarily contagious”.

Aside from overwhelming hospitals and Covid test sites, the Covid variant has forced hundreds of flights to be canceled in the United States as crews made themselves sick or had to quarantine after being exposed to the virus. .

Recent studies in South Africa and Great Britain indicate that Omicron was less likely to lead to hospitalization than previous strains of the virus and that patients’ length of hospital stays and oxygen requirements were lower. , Fauci noted.

But he also warned that Omicron’s lower apparent gravity would likely be neutralized by the speed at which it is spreading.

“The issue we don’t want to get complacent about… is that when you have such a high volume of new infections, it could replace a real decrease in severity,” Fauci said.

