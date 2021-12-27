How will the new standards of wild weather in 2021 put a strain on Britain’s nature? | wild animals





According to Britain’s annual audit of the impact of weather on nature, it was a year when fires and storms, collapsing cliffs and fallen trees put enormous strain on flora and fauna.

Wildfires in the highlands of Northern England and Northern Ireland have resulted in many losers, including rare birds and mammals, but there have also been winners in their new settlement, from first-song crickets to gray seals enjoying a good breeding season. Despite the confusion.

The National Trust says this crappy picture is the new norm as the climate emergency and the UK’s old patterns and very shapes are undergoing rapid and permanent change.

Ben McCarthy, director of conservation and restoration ecology at the Environmental Conservation charity, said climate change is setting the new standard for some forms of extreme weather events. Heat waves and heavy rains are becoming more frequent and stronger. What we have witnessed in England with the impact of wildfires and severe storms like Arwen is that climate change is changing our landscape forever.

The sluggish 2021 included wildfires in Marsden Moor in Yorkshire and the Morne Mountains in Northern Ireland after a prolonged dry period. In Yorkshire, habitats for birds such as snipes, hounds and short-eared owls have been affected, while larks, steppe snipes and Irish rabbits have been severely affected in Northern Ireland.

A fire broke out in Marsden Moor in April. Photo: Ollie Scarf/AFP/Getty Images

In November, storm Arwen wreaked havoc in parts of northern Britain and uprooted thousands of trees, including precious specimens such as the Champion Coast redwoods at Bodnant Garden in northern Wales.

Warmer, wetter winters cause diseases such as ash dieback and cause significant tree loss, affecting landscapes and habitats. The National Trust expects at least 30,000 ash diebacks to be cut down this winter due to ash diebacks, a 3m increase from last year’s 2m, the National Trust says.

On the Dorset coast, a 90-metre-high cliff collapsed in April, again likely due to the long dry period changing the shape of the coast.

It’s been a bad year for butterfly numbers, and scientists are still unraveling the mystery of the mysterious death of seabirds off the east coast.

McCarthy said the extreme events are putting more pressure on Britain’s wildlife that is already in trouble. We wrap up the year by showing how much more important our role is in the forces of nature, a changing climate and the future, as many places are forever changed by recent storms.

What is absolutely clear is that the climate crisis and the natural crisis are integrally linked, both of which must be addressed and both urgently needed to be made. Our nature is part of what makes Britain unique and we must do our part to protect it.

It may or may not be a good year for toads in Cornwall’s Lizard Peninsula, the most southwesterly point on mainland England. Toadspawn was already discovered in mid-November. If you’re lucky, the toads can fall off before the puddles and ponds dry out in the spring and become independent, but otherwise they can become victims of frost.

Brownsea Irish red squirrel. Photo: James Marsh/Rex/ShutterstockWildlife 2021 Winners and Losers

Wildflowers Thanks to dry March and warm June, clifftop locations such as Dorset’s Golden Cap estate had early hazel trees in winter and carpets of bee orchids in summer. Attack the beautiful population of the pinkish herb common centauri.

Butterfly The Butterfly Conservation Big Butterfly count is at its lowest since the event began 12 years ago. Some of Britain’s most beloved species have fallen, including the little tortoiseshell and peacock butterflies. The endangered large blue color has declined at the National Trust sites in Somerset and Gloucestershire, where this species was introduced in 2019 because of the cool spring.

Birds The chilly weather in April and the rain and strong winds in May have made nesting difficult for many species. Barn owls abandoned their nests at Mount Stewart in Northern Ireland, and cold ground conditions made their nests in Blakeney Freshes in Norfolk. In late summer, guillemots and razorbill were found dead or dying off the east coast of Scotland and northern England. The reason is still unclear. Swallows, house martins, and swifts arrived late in season, probably delayed due to persistent north winds in spring.

A warm, humid fall with little or no fungal frost is a bountiful year for meadow fungi, especially wax caps. In Herefordshire, conservationists discovered a surprising alien species called the devil’s finger (also known as the octopus stinkhorn) that was accidentally introduced to Europe from Australia or New Zealand.

The fur seals, hibernation and squirrel gray seal colonies have had good years, with no predators and healthy pups thanks to the abundance of food. Dormice at the Holnicote estate in Exmoor did a good job and showed good numbers while checking the boxes in the fall. Three red squirrel kittens were born on Brownsea Island, Dorset.

Interesting sights and sounds Over 100 species of spiders have been documented, including the endangered diamondback spider, at Clumber Park in Nottinghamshire. A little red-eyed damselfly appeared at Wenlock Edge in Shropshire. This indicates that it is spreading northward in response to climate change. An Italian tree cricket was heard singing in West Bexington, Dorset. This sound of the Mediterranean has been heard in Kent for years and now it seems that tree crickets are colonizing other areas.

