US Futures Indicate Mixed Open As Investors Evaluate Omicron Variant





U.S. stock index futures gave a moderate start on Monday as markets reopen after the Christmas holidays and investors assess the spread of the omicron Covid-19 variant.

Dow Jones futures were showing an opening around 10 points lower on Monday, while S&P and Nasdaq futures both showed a slightly higher open.

On Thursday, as markets were closed on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 196.67 points, or 0.55%, to 35,950.56. The S&P 500 rose 0.62% to 4,725.79 and closed at a record high. The 500-stock average is within 0.4% of its intraday high. The Nasdaq Composite gained 0.85% to 15,653.37.

New studies suggesting that omicron has a lower risk of hospitalization than other Covid variants have helped boost sentiment.

U.S. infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Covid-19 cases are likely to continue to rise as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the world.

“Every day it goes up and up. The last weekly average was around 150,000 and it will probably go up a lot more,” Fauci told ABC’s “This Week”.

The United States has reported more than 52 million cases in total, according to Johns Hopkins University. The omicron variant, which became the dominant strain earlier this month, is behind the surge.

A series of economic data last Thursday showed a stable economy with improving labor and spending trends, but inflation at high levels. The closely watched Federal Reserve’s core personal consumption index rose 0.6% in November from the previous month. Core PCE rose 4.7% year-on-year in November, above the expected rate of 4.5%.

On the data front Monday, a Dallas Fed manufacturing index is expected at 10:30 am ET.

CNBC’s Jessica Bursztynsky and Maggie Fitzgerald contributed to this article.

