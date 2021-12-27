Discovering the 1970s Wimpy menu, a British burger restaurant





It was Wimpy that dominated the British fast food market before McDonald’s and Burger King took their place.

Wimpy is a burger co-pioneer, bringing the first taste of American food to eateries across the country, including many residents of Surrey where the brand still exists.

Twenty years later, with the arrival of a famous chain store, its popularity began to fade, but the memory remains with many people.

Originating in Bloomington, USA in 1932, it took another 22 years for the Wimpy logo to cross the Atlantic Ocean in the 1950s, serving Britain’s first hamburger-based meal at its main store at Lyons Corner House in London. .

By 1970, the Wimpy brand was a global powerhouse with more than 1,000 stores in 23 countries around the world.

In other words, it has truly left a name for consumers in the UK.

According to a Chronicle Live report, the recently unearthed menu in the 1970s, when the chain was at its peak, is a reminder of what it had to offer.

The 1972 Wimpy restaurant menu shows drastic price changes compared to today (Image: Midweek Visiter)

The Wimpy Grill, Shanty Brunch and Delta Grill are all available for 36p, while the Wimpy Special Grill would have set the full 42p.

At the top of the range is a deliciously shaped Wimpy International plate that includes steak and all the trimmings and costs just 54p.

If you’re simply looking for one of the classic burgers, there are plenty of choices, from the Wimpy Burger at 16p to the Wimpy Cheeseburger and Wimpy Kingsize (31p) at 21p.

One menu people will particularly remember was Wimpy Bender (very spicy sausage wrapped around half a tomato), available for 16 1/2p.

Advertisement showing the famous Wimpy Bender with French fries

You might be a bit surprised to discover that the Wimpy Salad is almost twice the price of the Wimpy Cheeseburger and Eggburger.

There were also great options for those who like sweets. A Brown Derby (a donut with ice cream and fudge flakes) could cost 17p and a Knickerbocker Glory could cost 25p.

Whippsy, meanwhile, – its own milkshake famous for its thick brand – was 17p.

Add 8p to a bottle of Coke and you can easily fill your stomach for less than half a pound.

Of course, this price looks ridiculously cheap, but it’s worth considering the fact that in the early 2000s the average wage was around 32 a week, while a loaf of bread was only 9p.

Customers enjoying lunchtime burgers at Wimpy in 1980 (Image: Daily Mirror)

Wimpy was also the best place to throw a birthday party. Before the soon-to-be giants McDonald’s and Burger King appeared in the mid-’70s, there were nearly 400 locations in the UK. compete with

Crucially, McDonald’s sold food over the counter. Using traditional table service, Wimpy had to change the tack before finally conceding defeat to the new kids on the block.

Although many stores across the country were forced to close (many of which were under the same management at the time, which became Burger Kings), there are 64 stores remaining in the UK, two of them in Surrey.

These can be found at Addlestone and Dorking.

Wimpy Restaurant on Station Road, Addlestone (Image: Sam Mukadam)

Perfume plays a huge role in keeping the Wimpy brand appropriate. In fact, in recent investment programs we’ve seen many franchise-owned restaurants upgrade to the company’s new ‘shift’ design, which is based on the brand’s strong heritage and nostalgic tradition while featuring vibrant new colors, furnishings and uniforms.

That’s not to say they’re stuck in the past. More than half of restaurants now offer home delivery through apps like Just Eat.

