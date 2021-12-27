Weather forecast: Snow and cold will make post-Christmas travel difficult for western and northern United States





Across the Intermountain West, “travel will remain dangerous and inadvisable, particularly along mountain passes where long term closures are likely. Dangerous avalanches are also likely in the Sierra Nevada, the Washington Cascades, the Rockies. North and Wasatch, ”said the Weather Prediction Center. On Saturday.

Freezing cold in the coming days will impact the states from Montana to Michigan.

“Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 55 below zero,” the National Weather Service office in Great Falls, MT said on Sunday in an update. “Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.” The warning remains in effect until Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, unusual heat will continue to toast the south as the risk of wildfire spreads across the central plains.

Avalanche alerts in 6 western states

All that snow might be a ski enthusiast’s dream, but it also covers roads and reduces visibility. Avalanche warnings were in effect Sunday for parts of Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and California as recent heavy snowfall and wind created large areas unstable snow.

“Avalanches can travel long distances and can reach low-angle terrain generally considered safe,” the Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center warned on Sunday. Significant snow and rain systems have moved across the western states in recent weeks resulting in an impressive snowpack for California. The Golden State had recorded 130% of its normal snowpack on Saturday by that date; it was only 18% on December 1. And more humidity is on its way for much of the West over the next few days. New snowfall will be measured in feet across the Sierras, Cascades and Rocky Mountains. A heavier band of snow settled in the Seattle metro area on Sunday, with snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected, with a locally higher possible total.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport thanked travelers for their patience in the poor conditions.

“The evening crews are preparing for the ongoing maintenance of snow and ice on the trails, taxiways and ramps. The snow has impacted many travelers today. Thank you for keeping good. Keep in touch with your airline for possible delays and cancellations, “he said on Twitter on Sunday evening.

The town of Eugene, Oregon declared a snow-related emergency on Sunday.

“The declaration of emergency means that all vehicles must be immediately removed from designated emergency roads for snow,” the city said in a statement. “By prohibiting parking, the City is able to ensure that emergency vehicles, buses and other essential vehicles can move safely around the City, and that parked and stranded vehicles do not interfere with parking operations. snow removal. “

More snow and frost were expected in the city overnight, the statement said.

Heavy precipitation is expected at low altitudes, which may lead to localized flash floods in areas where the soil is saturated. Las Vegas, for example, has received 2 inches of rain since Wednesday, four times its December average. Rain is expected to return there on Monday, potentially mixing with snow on Tuesday. Further rains are also forecast for parts of the west coast which have experienced heavy rains in the past 24 hours. That includes areas of Santa Barbara County, California, and other northwestern Los Angeles suburbs, which just received more than an inch of rain. A weather gauge near the University of Southern California campus reported nearly a tenth of an inch in just 2 minutes overnight Saturday, according to the NWS office in Los Angeles.

Frigid conditions for the Midwest

Snow will fall in the Upper Midwest on Sunday, with accumulations of more than a foot possible from the Dakotas to northern Michigan. Winter storm warnings have been issued for eastern North Dakota, northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.

“The accumulation of snow, along with the potential for drift, will make some roads almost impossible to travel,” the weather services office in Grand Forks, North Dakota said on Sunday. “As we head into Monday, the blowing snow becomes more of an impact, with reduced visibility likely.” As this system sweeps across the Great Lakes, lake effect snow improvements are certain as most lakes remain ice free. Heavy lakefront snow combined with winds of 40 mph will result in near blizzard conditions. Blizzard warnings could be issued, according to the Duluth, Minnesota Weather Service. “Outdoor temperatures in the northern plains will be frightening this week,” the forecasting center said in a tweet on Sunday. “A large area will fall below 0F with some areas falling to -30F. The wind will make it even colder. Very limited exposure – if any – outdoors would be ideal.”

Even after passing this system, the cold temperatures do not decrease.

Morning lows are expected to be below zero in parts of Montana and North Dakota, with Sunday day highs struggling to break out of single-digit numbers. By Monday morning, lows are expected to be extremely cold, potentially as cold as under 15 to under 25, and wind chills will be even colder.

Fargo, North Dakota, goes from a high of 25 degrees on Monday to a high of just 1 degree on Tuesday. Denver is experiencing a similar drop, from 48 degrees Monday to 34 degrees Tuesday.

The heat continues further south, as does the threat of fire

Remarkably warm temperatures remain anchored over the southern United States and will continue into the first half of the week. More than 250 total daily records of hot minimums and maximums are expected to be broken in the coming days.

Temperature differences today will be hottest in the southern plains, with highs in the 70s and 80s – 25 to 40 degrees above normal.

A “critical risk” of fire weather – level 2 of 3 – is in effect in the enclaves of Texas and Oklahoma and in eastern Colorado and western Kansas due to unusually warm temperatures, low humidity levels and windy conditions.

Sustained 30 to 50 mph winds with gusts of 60 to 80 mph could bring dust and difficult travel conditions to those areas on Sunday. Strong wind warnings and red flag warnings are in place.

