USA pushes back Slovakia to open World Junior Hockey Championship





RED DEER, Alta .– Boston University goaltender Drew Commesso made 23 saves and the defending champion of the United States opened the world junior hockey championship with a 3-2 victory over Slovakia on Sunday evening.

Down 3-0 after two periods, the Americans held on after Martin Chromiak scored twice for Slovakia in the final period – the last with 2:33 left.

Minnesota forward Matthew Knies opened the scoring with a two-man advantage with 6:25 left in the first period, and Michigan’s Mackie Samoskevich scored 1:43 later with a one-man advantage. Landon Slaggert of Notre-Dame scored in the second.

The Americans will continue to play in Group B on Tuesday against Switzerland.

Simon Latkoczy made 39 saves for Slovakia.

“Our guys stayed together and had a tough game,” said US coach Nate Leaman of Providence. It’s a good first step for our group. We have to keep working hard and improving before we play against Switzerland on Tuesday. ”

In Edmonton in Pool A, draft pick Owen Power had a hat trick to help Canada beat the Czech Republic 6-3. In the afternoon, Sweden beat Russia 6-3 in Group B in Red Deer, and Finland edged Germany 3-1 in Group A in Edmonton.

Power scored in the first period to give Canada a 3-2 lead, then hit twice in 1:25 on a two-man power play midway through the second to make it 5-3.

“I think the pucks just found me,” said Power. “The guys did a good job getting me good pucks in the right places to shoot.

Power was taken by the Buffalo Sabers with the first pick in the July Draft. The 6-foot-6 Michigan star is the first Canadian defenseman to score three goals in a game of this event.

“There have been a ton of really good players who came to play in these tournaments so I had no idea nobody had a hat trick so I’m really surprised.” said power. “To do it at this point and wear a Canadian jersey is definitely pretty special.”

Mason McTavish, Donovan Sebrango and Olen Zellweger also scored for Canada, and Cole Perfetti had three assists. Dylan Garand made 14 saves. He signed an entry-level contract with the New York Rangers last week.

Michal Gut, Pavel Novak and Stanislav Svozil scored back-to-back goals to give the Czech Republic a brief 3-1 lead in the first period. Jakub Malex stopped 30 shots.

Sweden’s Theodor Niederbach scored midway through the third period to thwart Russia’s comeback attempt.

After Russian Matvei Michkov scored twice in 41 seconds at the start of the third to reduce the lead to 4-3, Niederbach beat goalkeeper Jaroslav Askarov to restore a two-goal margin.

Oskar Olausson, Emil Andrae, Alexander Holtz, Simon Edvinson and Daniel Ljungman also scored for Sweden, and Jesper Wallstedt made 27 saves. Fyodor Svecjkov also scored for Russia and Askarov stopped 13 shots.

Samuel Helenius scored twice in Finland’s victory over Germany. Joel Maatta also scored and Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves. Luca Munzenberger scored for Germany and Nikita Quapp stopped 19 shots.

The IIHF board said on Sunday that the same 10 teams from the Premier League will return for the 2023 event in Novosibirsk and Omsk, Russia. Belarus was promoted from Division IA this month, bringing the number of players to 11.

