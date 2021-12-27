America’s first gay bishop remembers Desmond Tutu’s generosity and kindness





It was pretty surreal because I was taking heartbreak from all over the world, he said in a phone interview. There was probably at that time, and perhaps still, no one more famous in the world than Desmond Tutu. It was an amazing gesture of generosity and kindness.

Tutu, a South African racial justice activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner, has died aged 90. He was a hard-line enemy of apartheid, the brutally oppressive South African regime against its black majority, as well as a leading advocate for LGBTQ and even rights. sexual marriage.

Now, with same-sex marriage, it’s hard to remember how controversial it was, and for him to stand by my side just as I was being left out… it completely shocked me, Robinson said.

In the preface to the Robinsons book, Tutu also apologized for the cruelty and injustice the LGBTQ community had suffered from his fellow Anglicans.

Tutu, said Robinson, used his own experience of oppression to understand and empathize with others.

He used that as a window into what it was like to be a woman, what it was to be someone in a wheelchair or for someone LGBTQ or whatever, a- he declared. This is what taught him to be compassionate.

Robinson recalled how Tutus’ laughter spread to crowds of thousands as well as a private moment they prayed together at the seminar Robinson graduated from in New York City.

There was no one in pain he didn’t care about, whether that pain was some physical illness or mental illness or something to do with cruelty or degradation. It hurt her, Robinson said. Sitting in the room and hearing him pray for these people was about as close to knowing the heart of God as I expected to know. I mean, I don’t even need to know more than that.

Robinson was the ninth Bishop of New Hampshire until his retirement in early 2013 and later as a member of the Center for American Progress. Now 74, he recently retired as vice president of religion and senior pastor at the Institution Chautauqua.

