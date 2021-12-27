The Scottish fishing industry promises a ‘brighter future’ as the UK government launches a 75 million fund.





With the announcement of the 75 million investment fund, SCOTS fishing companies are promised a bright future ahead of the new year.

The UK government has invested millions of pounds in modernizing industries across four countries and attracting more people to skilled jobs.

Ministers said the investment, which will be open to tenders by companies across Scotland, Wales, England and Northern Ireland, will land more fish in the UK and strengthen the sector’s ability to market produce.

This comes after a turbulent year for the fishing industry after Brexit. Producers face long delays to bring their products to Europe at the beginning of the year, and processors struggle with labor shortages in late 2021.

75m has been split into two lots, 65m for infrastructure and modernization projects and 10m for career opportunities.

Projects are invited to bid for a portion of the Modernization Fund, with initiatives focused on reducing carbon emissions and increasing the sector’s sustainability. Ministers said this was essential, as the UK’s common fishing policy and fishing quotas increased as it left the EU.

The small 10m port will be used to encourage a new generation of workers to enter the sector, from processing and fishing to aquaculture. The UK government says the funds will be used to provide improved training packages for newcomers to the industry and to make careers easier for those living in coastal communities.

Scottish British Government Minister Sir Malcolm Offord said: We want to ensure that our fishing industry has a bright future.

From upgrading ports and improving handling facilities, to strengthening training and encouraging hiring, all of this brings tremendous energy to the industry.”

Lord Offord added: Contracts with the Scottish Fish and Seafood sector are ongoing.

We listen to concerns and act for the good of our owners, workers and Scotland’s wider coastal community.

This announcement is the latest spin-off of the Westminster Government’s 100m UK Seafood Fund, designed to provide more opportunities to coastal communities across the country.

After the UK left the EU, the problems facing the fishing industry have been the subject of much political criticism from Labor and the SNP, and nationalists have argued that the UK government has struggled with the Brexit formalities because the UK government has not specifically supported Scottish businesses. criticized for doing so. .

But the Conservatives have argued that the industry has benefited from Britain’s exit from the EU, and government ministers have pointed to recent cash injections as evidence of their commitment to the sector.

Environment Minister George Eustice said: One year after the Trade and Cooperation Agreement was signed, a positive picture is emerging for our fishery.

Today we are announcing a 65 million infrastructure plan that will modernize ports and ports and increase the capacity and efficiency of processing facilities. The 10 million fund will encourage new entrants to the processing, fishing and aquaculture sectors, educate industry workers and enhance their skills.

We are committed to leveling coastal communities across the UK and this marks a period of rejuvenation for our fishery.

Secretary of State for Leveling, Michael Gove said: This multi-million-pound investment will have a real and tangible impact on coastal communities across the UK and the UK’s fish industry.

This will support the creation of job and training opportunities that will help the industry gain a solid foothold for the future.

We are working hard to revitalize our communities and spread opportunities to every corner of the country while raising the level of our country.

Fisheries are the subject of international as well as domestic political disputes.

In October, a Scottish scallop trawler was detained in France over a license dispute.

Cornelis Gert Jan was ordered to dock at Le Havre, and the crew was detained after French maritime patrols said the vessel did not have the correct license to fish in the waters.

This comes after tensions between the two countries over fishing licenses have escalated as France claims that Britain has not given the promised number of licenses to fishermen fishing in Jersey waters.

Earlier this month, the French government announced that it had received 93% of the UK’s promised permits, with 18 additional licenses issued.

