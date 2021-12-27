



A serial killer by the name of UK Hannibal dies in an underground glass box in HMP Wakefield after a call for Christmas freedom has been thwarted.

Robert Modsley, known as Britain’s most dangerous inmate, was told this week that he would be imprisoned in his glass cell until he died this week and that the decision could no longer be appealed, The Daily Star reported.

The 68-year-old who murdered a child molester appealed to allow the rest of his imprisonment to be with “common people”, but the chief thought he was too dangerous to mix with other prisoners and guards at West Yorkshire prison.

He will now spend 23 hours a day sleeping alone in a glass box beneath the prison, with a table and chairs made of compressed cardboard, and a bolted toilet and sink for the rest of his life. on the floor.

An official said, “I was notified last month that it was not possible, but I was dissatisfied with the decision and wanted to spend Christmas with other people, but I was finally told that it was not possible.

“To be alone for a long time does something to you. He’s not okay and he can’t take the risk he can.

“They simply can’t take risks.”

Maudsleys’ basement cell is specially built with a 5.5m x 4.5m space with bulletproof glass cages built in 1983.

Serial killer killed civilians and fellow prisoners (Image: BBC)

He was imprisoned for the murder of many people in the 1970s, including John Farrell for showing photos of abused children and Salney Darwood.

This is not the first time he has failed on appeal.

In 2000, he begged the court to let him die.

He wrote in the letter, “What’s the use of imprisoning me 23 hours a day? Why do you try to feed me and exercise an hour a day? Who am I really at risk?

“As a result of my current treatment and incarceration, I think all I can hope for is psychological breakdown, mental illness and the possibility of suicide.

“Why can’t we have a parrot instead of the flies, cockroaches and spiders we have now? You promise to love and not eat?

“Why can’t I have a television in my cell to see the world and learn? Why can’t I have a music tape and listen to beautiful classical music?

“If the prison declines, they ask for a simple cyanide capsule. They will be happy to take it, and Robert John Maudsley’s problem can be solved quickly and easily.”

Maudsley was first imprisoned at the age of 21 after killing a man while working as a phalanx.

He was then declared unfit for trial and imprisoned at Broadmoor Hospital.

Three years later, he and fellow inmate David Chisman barricaded the room with child molester David Francis.

The two tortured and killed Francis before hanging the body for guards to see.

He was later charged with manslaughter and transferred to the maximum security Wakefield Penitentiary, where he killed two other prisoners.

In 1978, Maudsley strangled to death 46-year-old Mr Darwood, who was imprisoned for the murder of his wife.

After hiding Dowd’s body under a bed, he sneaked into the room of Bill Roberts, 56, who sexually abused and stabbed a 7-year-old girl, cut her skull with a makeshift dagger and pounded her head into a wall.

His current cell was built for the continuing murders in prison. He will never be released.

The Ministry of Justice said it did not comment on the cases of individual prisoners.

