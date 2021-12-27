Covid omicron News Live: Boris Johnson is not expected to announce any new restrictions today.





Nurses warn RCN that they know this year’s Christmas could be worse than last year.

As Boris was briefed by a scientific adviser, it was found that hospitalizations for COVID-19 are rapidly increasing in London and most of England.

Current data show that the rolling 7-day average for hospital admissions in the UK from 17 December to 17 December rose 36% to 1,048 in the week before Christmas.

It increased by 50% in London, 47% in the Northwest and 37% in the Midlands. The Southwest was the only region in England where the 7-day average did not rise and fell by 4%.

Earlier, a senior Conservative lawmaker said Boris Johnson was “smart” to issue updated guidelines rather than introducing new laws to slow the spread of omicrons.

In 1922, Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, treasurer of the Committee of Conservative backbenchers, said the prime minister should wait for the latest data to speak of a more contagious strain of the coronavirus.

Johnson was scheduled to later meet with government scientific advisers to analyze the latest Covid data, but no new announcements were made.

Doctors said it would be ludicrous for the prime minister not to bring a new curb as hospitalizations increase.

Health experts on Monday urged the Italian government to relax quarantine rules.

Under current rules, anyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient must self-isolate for 7 days if they are vaccinated and 10 days if they have not been vaccinated.

Nino Cartabellotta, head of the Gimbe Health Foundation, said: “There are an average of 5 to 10 close contacts for each positive person, and within two weeks, one million people in Italy could become infected with COVID-19.”

“That means 5 to 10 million contacts could be sent to quarantine, which is impossible,” Cartabellotta told Radio Cusano Campus.

Virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco said, “It is clear that with this stage and the spread of Omicron we have to consider changes in the way we intervene, otherwise we are heading towards a generalized closure.”

1640619137 Israel shortens the period of 2nd and 3rd doses to 3 months

Israel’s Ministry of Health announced on Monday that it would reduce the duration of the second and third doses of COVID-19 vaccination from five months to three months.

The new term applies to vaccines made by Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Israel started testing their 4th jab early today.

1640617982Biden, Governor Meets State As State Prepares For Vacation Omicron Spike

US President Joe Biden and his White House coronavirus response team were scheduled to meet on Monday with a group representing the governor as the Omicron strain spreads across the United States this holiday week.

Air travel surged over the Christmas weekend as flight attendants contracted the virus, resulting in thousands of flight cancellations. Reduced cruises and lack of widely available testing have compressed other plans as more transferable variants are put on hold.

US airlines canceled about 800 flights on Monday, and the fourth day in a row has rekindled concerns that Omicron could hamper the economy heading into 2022.

According to Reuters figures, COVID-19 infections in the United States are rising, with an average of 205,509 new infections reported every day.

1640616347 Walk-in PCR test appointments are not available in the UK for several hours due to high demand.

There were no scheduled walk-in PCR tests in the UK for hours on Monday due to “high demand”.

Some reservations were also available in Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, but reservations were not available in all parts of the country.

However, late afternoon reservations were available in all locations and the UK Health Security Agency said the reduced availability was only “temporary”.

A UKHSA spokesperson said: “Reservations for PCR testing are available, but availability may temporarily decrease in some areas due to high demand. More reservations are available for appointments each afternoon.”

“Testing plays an essential role in keeping people safe and managing the spread of Covid-19.

“I am very grateful to everyone who is being tested to follow government guidelines and protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities.

“Anyone who has symptoms or is instructed to have a PCR test must continue to come forward to be tested at home or to the testing site.”

1640615498 Ireland reports 6,735 additional cases.

As of 8 a.m. on Monday, there were 461 COVID-19 patients, 91 of them in the intensive care unit.

Ireland’s Ministry of Health said the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased by 6735.

The 1640613800 ohm wave could push the absence of A&E beyond its limits’

Dr Ian Higginson, VP of Emergency Medicine at the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the current absence of staff in the NHS emergency department could push us to the limit.

He told the BBC Radio 4s World At One program: Our members, those who return to us, have quite stressed that they are now having serious workforce problems.

I was worried about what to give.

Our members report that 20-25% of our available staff are taking sick leave for a variety of reasons, but at the moment, considering the corona virus is the biggest culprit, that’s a really significant amount.

It will push us to the limit when it comes to normal functioning and we need to start thinking about focusing our efforts on what we can do for most people and focusing our efforts on those who need our services the most. will be

1640611806 Fears that Omicron could take ‘burden’ exams

Principals are concerned that students quarantined due to COVID-19 may not be able to take the GCSE and Grade A mock exams at the beginning of the semester, the principal’s union representative said.

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said some schools are “probably thinking about practice tests for group exams next week.”

“I think it’s going to be one of the concerns when you find out that there are a lot of young people who can’t take the mock exams. Should I switch to a different time?” he said.

Barton said this year’s mock is “high risk” because it will be less problematic “usually” but can be used as a backup in case the exam is canceled.

“Of course, they’re at even greater risk this year because they know that some young people can count as a safety net if they can’t take the exam in the summer,” he said. PA news agency.

“So it’s not a case of ‘let’s not bother with the voice’, because at some point you have to do that neck.”

1640610332 Antibiotic use on farms threatens a far greater epidemic than Covid, activists warn

Health experts are calling for a ban on low-dose antibiotics in healthy farm animals.

Farmers often provide their animals with prophylactic low-dose antibiotics as insurance policies for disease. However, from 28 January, a new EU law will ban all forms of routine antibiotic use in agriculture, including prophylactic treatment.

China’s Covid cases rise higher as 1640609727Xian strengthens the curb.

China’s Xi’an City tightened travel restrictions within the city on Monday, starting a new test after five days of lockdown of 13 million people.

Xian reported 150 new local symptomatic coronavirus cases on Sunday, a slight decrease from the previous day’s 155, officials warn that those who break rules about travel or testing could face detention and fines I did.

Although the number of cases in Xi’an is still small compared to many clusters in other countries, officials have imposed strict regulations on travel within the city and when leaving the city, following the government’s efforts to contain the outbreak immediately.

Authorities have not announced infection with the Omicron strain out of 635 confirmed cases in Xi’an from December 9 to Sunday. China has detected a small number of omicron infections in international travelers and in southern China.

1640608827Korea approves emergency use of Pfizer oral corona treatment

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced on the 10th that Pfizer’s COVID-19 target antiviral drug was introduced for the first time in Korea and received emergency use permission.

South Korea restored strict distance restrictions last week after a record series of new daily infections and serious cases extended health care after easing in November, despite a immunization rate of over 92% for those aged 18 and over.

Minister of Drug Safety and Drug Safety Kim Gang-lip said that Pfizer’s oral antiviral drug Paxlovid is “to diversify coronavirus treatment beyond the injections currently used in the field to prevent serious deterioration of patients hospitalized in residential treatment centers or being treated at home.” It is expected to help,” he said. press briefing.

