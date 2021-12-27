Dear Abby: The friends we invited kept ignoring us during the holidays





DEAR ABBY: Recently my husband and I invited a couple we are close to to accompany us on a 10 day bus trip. After the first two days, they started doing everything on their own for going to dinner, going on excursions, etc. We noticed it right away and wondered what was going on. After a while we started to do our own thing and leave them alone, which they didn’t seem to mind.

Now that we were back from the trip, we had a hard time getting over the fact that we were almost completely ignored the entire trip. It’s not that we care that they do things on their own, but when we invited them over it was so that we could hang out together and at least have dinner together.

We thought we would end the friendship and only see them in group gatherings, but we hate ending a friendship that’s over five years old. I must add that they did this several times before the bus trip but other friends were with us so we gave up. They are both reserved and solitary. Of course, never travel with them again, but how do you go about having a friendship with them? FEEL IGNORED

DEAR FEELING: Forget it. Do not excommunicate this couple because they did not live up to your expectations. Now that you know how reserved loners they are, plan your social life accordingly. Take advantage of it with others as much as possible and see them for brief encounters, preferably ones that include other couples.

PS I only travel with friends who I know very well and with whom I know I am compatible. Before the trip, I make sure to discuss my expectations with them and to be clear about theirs. Take a page from my book and you will feel less disappointment.

DEAR ABBY: A group of kids from my high school football team continually and intentionally utter my name as a joke. I corrected them several times, but it only made it worse. They think it’s hilarious, and my coaches don’t do anything about it. I do not know what to do. PLEASANT IN ILLINOIS

DEAR ANUÉ: Try to ignore it. However, if that doesn’t stop them, recognize that ridicule isn’t humor. In fact, it can be interpreted as a form of bullying. Because you have spoken to the coaches and they refuse to intervene, talk to the principal of the school. And if that doesn’t solve your problem, your parents should have an appointment with the administrator and put an end to it.

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I love animals and have several. Currently, my wife’s health is not excellent and I have exhausted myself looking after animals. I worry about her, our retirement and my health too. Caring for animals has become too much. What should I do? IT’S TIME FOR A CHANGE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR TIME: The first thing to do is to have a realistic conversation with your wife that taking care of your pets has become too much of a problem that you are concerned for your own physical (and financial) well-being. Then see if you know any people who would like to adopt them. If no one wishes, an animal rescue group might be able to find homes for them where they will be looked after and well treated.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or PO Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable and requested poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, along with an $ 8 check or money order (US funds), to: Dear Abby Keepers Booklet, PO Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling costs are included in the price.)

