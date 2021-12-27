UK Weather: New Year’s Eve may be the mildest on record, with temperatures expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius, the Weather Service says | UK News





New Year’s Eve may be the mildest on record with highs expected to reach 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit), the Meteorological Administration said, but colder temperatures are expected to return in January.

Previous records for New Year’s Eve were set in 2011, when the temperature reached 14.8C (58.6F), but this record could have been equal or exceeded in some parts of the UK.

Meteorologist Greg Dewhurst said, “The temperature was 14.8 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve and it was in 2011. The temperature will be 14-15 degrees (57.2-59 degrees Fahrenheit), so the temperature is likely to be that value.” .

For most of us, it’s a #cloudy afternoon, the brightest spell in the north.

#Rain across England and Wales with heavy rains in the South Coast counties later. pic.twitter.com/nLdc60Fh

— Meteorological Administration (@metoffice) December 27, 2021

‘More mild’ New Year’s Eve

Secretary Duhurst said the state’s weather ahead of New Year’s Eve would be “moderate.” average this year.

“The average temperature in the UK at this time should be around 7-8C (44.6-46.4F).

“Going forward, we’re seeing local highs of around 12-14C (53.6-57.2F), perhaps at one or two points, so it’s probably well above average.”

It snowed in Yorkshire and Scotland during Christmas, but Dewhurst warned the British won’t be exposed to out-of-season snow.

“It’s not going to be clear skies all this week,” he said.

Image: Parts of the UK from the East Midlands to Scotland have experienced a White Christmas this year.

“There will be occasional clouds, strong winds and heavy rain, especially across the north and west of England.”

This is because bookmaker Coral has reduced the odds of it being the hottest New Year’s Eve on record from 3-1 to 6-4.

Cold weather again in January

However, the milder weather is not expected to last and Exacta weather forecaster James Madden said there was “a chance” of additional snow in the first half of January.

In the long-term weather forecast, he added: “At the end of January, potentially milder weather will sweep our shores for days as less cold or potentially hostile weather arrives from the Atlantic, which could provide some replay in cold, winter conditions.”

However, “despite the warming situation,” January may still have “temporary and noticeable snow” along with a colder and drier month overall.

Meanwhile, the Korea Meteorological Administration said January could be “sometimes in danger of heavy rain and strong winds”.

British Weather Services meteorologist Jim Dale told The Sun that “we expect the warm weather to last for about five days, and then the cold will come back and pay for it.”

“This is by no means the end of winter,” he added.

mute congratulations

New Year’s celebrations in the UK are expected to be muted this year, increasing rates of COVID-19 due to Omicron strain.

Celebrations at Trafalgar Square have been canceled “for public safety” by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, and free travel on the London Underground has also been abolished.

Image: Last year’s celebrations in London were quieter due to the pandemic.

With “record levels” of COVID-19 infection in the capital, Khan said, “We have decided to work closely with our partners to do everything we can to slow the spread of the new (Omicron) strain.”

There was no weather warning, he added, but he added that parts of the UK will see strong winds later this week.

“There can be occasional strong winds in the south and west as we move for a week,” he said.

