A difficult outlook for the UK pig sector





The situation for pigs in the UK continues to be grim. Help is on the way, as Environment Minister George Eustice claims the UK government’s package of aid to the pig sector will help reduce current balances.

In a letter to National Pig Association (NPA) President Rob Mutimer just before Christmas, Eustice said he believed the animal welfare issues related to pig balances were being addressed with a support package.

Expansion of support packages for the pig sector

The industry response to the butcher visa has been positive, Eustice said, and after a meeting with the processor, he suggested that he consider extending the Private Storage Aid (PSA) and Slaughter Incentive Payment Scheme (SIP) through March 2022.

If these plans are extended, the industry must do everything possible to maximize the additional butchers coming in under the visa plan and clear the balance, he said.

A well-known drawing in the UK pig industry, 40% of the sows in the country are raised outdoors. – Photo: Henk Riswick

Mutimer has asked the Environment Minister to convene a roundtable of processors, retailers and producers to discuss the crisis, citing little apparent benefit from the support package so far, Mutimer said. Few butchers arrived in the UK, and PSA and SIP schemes were utilized to a minimum.

Pig industry loses millions of dollars every week

Meanwhile, the Anderson Center’s annual outlook for the pig sector for next year suggests that the sector may want to change its policy. According to figures from the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB), in the first half of 2021, on average breeders lost 25 (30) pigs per finisher. This means that the UK industry suffered a massive loss of 145 million (171 million) or 800,000. (946,000) per day.

The situation was exacerbated at the end of the year as labor shortages in the supply chain made on-farm culling mandatory. Consultant Harry Batt described this as a catastrophic and unsustainable situation for the industry, and the fate of both producers and processors.

Batt said the recent challenge may be a step too far for some, with margins at their lowest level in ten years. In addition, producers face increased input costs, including feed, and additional investments to meet emission regulations.

This will mark the end for some who expect a significant reduction in the breeding herd. Others, however, are on a tougher journey ahead, investing in the background of the recent Chinese ASF crisis.

Significant increase in the number of slaughtered pigs

Batt asked if the supply chain was aware of a significant increase in slaughter numbers in the first eight months of the year. Are CO2 and slaughterhouse staffing a problem, or is it exacerbating a situation that has already reached a turning point?

As an industry, we focused on improving our technology to compete with our global and EU counterparts. why? Will it replace imports or become competitive on a global scale? Brazil, Canada and the US can produce a kilogram of pork at 0.90-0.95 (1.06-1.12), almost half that of the UK.

He said the UK should leverage its integrated supply chain and retailer support by exploring carbon-neutral pork production that includes a radical rethinking of its diet.

