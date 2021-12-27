Omicron, the weather forecast made more than 1,300 flights in the United States on Sunday





U.S. airlines on Sunday canceled more than 1,300 flights due to the surge in COVID-19 infections due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of coronavirus ground crews and forced tens of thousands of weekend travelers Christmas to change their plans.

Commercial airlines on Sunday canceled 1,318 flights to or from the United States, according to a tally published on the flight tracking website FlightAware.com.

It was the third day in a row of painful travel, after a total of 997 flights were cut on Christmas Day and nearly 700 on Christmas Eve. Thousands more were delayed over the three days.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top infectious disease official in the United States, warned of the increase in cases in the country in the coming days and the risk of “overflowing … hospitals, especially in areas where you have a higher proportion of unvaccinated people “.

“It will likely go much higher,” he said of the surge caused by Omicron even as US President Joe Biden last week unveiled new actions to contain the latest wave and continued to urge vaccinations and other prevention strategies.

Travelers pass through Terminal A at the Orlando International Airport on Christmas Day. Major U.S. airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights on Sunday, largely due to personnel issues related to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. (Stephen M. Dowell / Orlando Sentinel / The Associated Press)

With the rise in infections, airlines have been forced to cancel flights with pilots and cabin crew requiring quarantine as bad weather in some areas added to the woes of travelers.

Enjoli Rodriguez, 25, whose Delta Air Lines flight from Los Angeles to Lexington, Ky., Was canceled on Christmas Eve due to COVID-related staff shortages, was among thousands still stranded on Sunday.

Delta booked Rodriguez on an early afternoon flight connecting to Detroit, but that flight was delayed for several hours, so it missed the connection to Lexington.

Speaking from Detroit Airport on Sunday, Rodriguez said she was surrounded by angry passengers, angry airline officials and families with young children in limbo as several flights were canceled or delayed.

“I’ve met a lot of people who share their horror stories here. We’re all stuck in Michigan, in Detroit, in different places,” Rodriguez told Reuters. She was booked on a subsequent flight to Kentucky which will hopefully end her sleepless multi-day trip.

Recent increase in COVID-19 infections

The Christmas holidays, usually a peak travel time, coincided with a rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Infections have risen sharply in many parts of the country, with the New York State Department of Health warning on Friday that it had recorded a “surprising” fourfold increase in COVID-19 hospital admissions for women. children under 18 since the week starting December 5.

With the upsurge in infections, airlines have been forced to cancel flights with pilots and cabin crew due to be quarantined.

“Winter weather conditions in parts of the United States and the Omicron variant continued to impact Delta’s holiday weekend flight schedule,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement sent. via email, noting that the company was working to “reroute and replace planes and crews to get customers where they need to be as fast and safe as possible.”

When that was not possible, it was to coordinate with affected customers on the next available flight, the spokesperson said.

Thousands of canceled, delayed flights around the world

United Airlines had to cancel around 100 flights on Sunday, a spokesperson said, adding that a small portion of the average 4,000 daily flights remained.

“It is important to note that 25% of customers whose trip was interrupted were able to book flights that allowed them to arrive at their final destination sooner than they would have otherwise,” said the spokesperson. from United, Maddie King, in an email.

Passengers check flight information at Los Angeles International Airport on Friday. (David McNew / AFP / Getty Images)

A White House official, who asked not to be named, said despite the mess at some airports, “we are in a better place than last Christmas” and noted that “only a small percentage of flights are affected “.

“But any cancellations can be painful and delay a reunion with family and friends, so the Department of Transportation and the FAA are monitoring this closely,” the official said, referring to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Globally, FlightAware data showed 2,252 flights were canceled and more than 7,100 were delayed as of 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Omicron was first detected in November and now accounts for nearly three-quarters of cases in the United States and up to 90 percent in some areas, such as the east coast.

The average number of new coronavirus cases in the United States rose 45% to 179,000 per day over the past week, according to a Reuters tally.

While recent research suggests that Omicron produces milder illness and a lower rate of hospitalizations than previous variants of COVID-19, health officials have maintained a cautious note on the outlook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/omicron-weather-flights-grounded-1.6298458 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos