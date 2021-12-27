UK reports 320,000 new cases of COVID-19 over three days of Christmas





Omicron has spiked Covid infections across the country, but so far Boris Johnson has limited his urge to take stronger action in the UK, unlike Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The UK recorded 320,000 new Covid cases over the three days of Christmas, including 98,515 in the last 24 hours.

These figures typically include daily figures that would have been released on Christmas and Boxing Day, but today’s stats do not yet include Northern Ireland or Scotland, nor do Wales, with the exception of 5,000 reported on Boxing Day.

Data from the UK were 113,628 new cases on Christmas, 103,558 on Boxing Day and 98,515 new cases on December 27th.

According to NHS England, the number of Christmas Days in the UK is the highest since the epidemic began, with 107,055 reported on 23 December and 105,069 reported on Christmas Eve.

An additional 5,335 new cases were confirmed in Wales on Boxing Day. These figures are included in the statistics released today.

Scotland’s figures confirmed today show there were 8,252 new cases on 25 December, 11,030 new cases on 26 December and 10,562 new cases on 27 December. However, they were not included in the UK total of 320,000.

This is the daily total recorded across the country since reporting on Covid-19 data began in March 2020.

If the Scottish total were included in the overall figure – the UK total would be pushed back to a total of 350,880 from 25-27 December – excluding all data for Northern Ireland for this date and Wales for 25 and 27 December do.

Recent NHS data, released after Christmas, showed that COVID-19 cases in UK hospitals soared 62% over the week.

According to today’s government dashboard, 1,171 patients were admitted to hospitals across the UK on December 27, which means a total of 621,095 corona patients were admitted to hospitals across the UK.

According to the data, 842 of them were in ventilated beds.

However, NHS England added that even these total figures are now 100% accurate, as three NHS England hospital trusts did not report data on Covid-19 patients and hospitalizations as of December 27th.

These hospital trusts were Buckinghamshire, County Durham & Darlington and East Cheshire. Even “many” small mental health trusts failed to file data.

This missing data means that UK hospital admissions and patient data are likely to be inaccurate for the UK during that time period.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases recorded over the past 7 days recorded on December 24 was 2,117, up 62% from 1,305 the previous week.

Data released late on Boxing Day showed that the growth rate of hospitalizations for coronavirus patients in London has slowed.

The capital has been named the epicenter of the widespread spread of Omicron, with some experts claiming that 1 in 10 people in some parts of London are infected with Covid-19.

The UK recorded a significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in just two days from daily reported figures.

An unsurprising increase indicates the degree of infection of Omicron. These signs were evident until Christmas Day, when a total of 122,186 new cases were reported on December 24.

Omicron strains are highly contagious and can infect anyone.

It is milder and reduces the risk of contracting strains that require hospital treatment. However, there is a risk of increased pressure on the NHS as it is still highly contagious and some people may become seriously ill.

The rise in cases is due to Prime Minister Boris Johnson being briefed on the latest Covid data today.

Stricter restrictions were announced in other countries in the UK before Christmas and come into effect after the big day.

The UK is by far the only country that does not impose restrictions on where to host, such as those found elsewhere in the UK.

Downing Street has previously said it wouldn’t hesitate to act after Christmas if needed.

Currently, Britons are required to work from home whenever possible, wear face coverings in shops and other public places, and present a COVID-19 pass to enter large events.

Sources claim that the Prime Minister will not announce further coronavirus restrictions in the UK today.

Hopson said there are early signs that the winter waves this year won’t be as bad as January last year.

NHS provider chief executive Chris Hopson said there could be early positive signs that the wave might not be as bad as it was in January, when the government had to re-close the country to contain the soaring number of cases.

Hobson told Sky News:[Hospitals are] We haven’t seen a number of older people who have real respiratory problems, who are in critical condition, and who need very large amounts of oxygen.

“At this point, we don’t see the figures for January 2021.”

NHS figures released today said more than 12,000 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 over Christmas.

These so-called jingle jabs were delivered nationally, and Essex’s Redbridge Town Hall took first place on the list of most jabs in a single place where more than 900 people threw jabs.

On Boxing Day, 24,078 vaccines were delivered, including 20,278 additional injections.

The figure was released as health officials, government ministers and prime ministers announced that 1.5 million jabs would be available next week, urging the unvaccinated British to step forward to vaccinate.

