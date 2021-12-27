E. Jane explores the diva in us all





[] to be incarnate had to be the altar, the flesh and the knife. Sometimes the gods just want to see what you’re going to do.

This quote from the novel by writer Akwaeke Emezis Freshwater (2018) can be found on the reader’s front page, artist E. Jane offers visitors to their exhibition The Altar and the Flesh in New York OCD Chinatown, Open Until to January 10. Instead of a typical epigraph, this statement, in which the altar and the flesh symbolize the idol and the human, or perfection versus real life, is presented as a screenshot from Tumblr, with notes of. Janes scribbled to the side: Make Me Porous and Available is written in the lower right corner, while the word knife is circled in a note stating that they wish to examine this through [theorist] Hortense players.

The E. Janes exhibition explores the contrast between the archetypal ideal and real humanity through the inspiring and ambitious cultural figure of the pop diva and the legions of fans who not only adore these figures but see them as part of their identity. . The Brooklyn-based performance and multimedia artist whose work was last seen in the MoMA PS1 presentation of the Studio Museum in Harlems 2019 Artist-in-Residence program frequently explores this theme through their alter ego, MHYSA , a pop singer character inspired by icons like Whitney Houston and Janet Jackson. Over the past few years, MHYSA has grown into a full-fledged pop diva, releasing two acclaimed albums (E. Jane uses them / them pronouns while MHYSA uses she / her pronouns). While the artistic explorations of E. Janes has often focused on the possibilities of pop performance release through MHYSA, The Altar and the Flesh examines the influence of pop divas on their audience and how identity can be shaped by media characters.

E. Jane, you are a light on the dance floor! beautiful! (2021), cell phone pictures, sound, mirror (72 1/8 x 23 x 1 inches), acrylic paint pen, LED light, rhinestones. Running time approximately 7 minutes, looped

The current exhibition opens with a series of portraits by photographer Elliott Jerome Brown, Jr., which shows MHYSA dressed in her best pop star attire. She smiles shyly at the camera, styled in a way reminiscent of the gossip magazine fashions of the 1990s. The brilliance of these photographs contrasts with the Vinyl Studies in Five Installments (2021) series, a selection of collages featuring ephemera and album covers of musicians such as Sheila E. and Anne Peebles. The centerpiece of the altar and the flesh is You Are a Light on the Dance Floor! beautiful! (2021), an installation composed of a mirror on the ground and a single-channel video. The grainy video records MHYSA mid-performance in what appears to be a fan story on Instagram, singing and twisting to the beat as club lights twinkle in the background. The mirror next to the screen is obscured by rhinestone heart decorations, and the titles of the pieces are scrawled in childish cursive. Together, the mirror and the video place the viewer in the position of the fan inspired by MHYSA; not only are we inspired by his grace and talent, but his visibility allows the viewer, especially a black woman, to imagine a space in which they are the star.

In the Altar and the Flesh, E. Jane blurs the line between the diva and her fans by exploring the ways these characters shape and inspire us, as being both inaccessible and relatable. The in-house aspects of the pieces, such as the mirror or the collage aesthetic in Vinyl Studies, and the invocation of the pop divas’ past portray the artist oscillating between their identities as both artist and admirer. The singular creation of an artist who knows the intricacies of the idol and fan relationship, the altar and the flesh provides viewers with the space to worship our common icons while making room for the superstars of the future.

E. Jane, Vinyl studies (Sheila E., Romance 1600) (2021), inkjet print on matte paper, metal frame, 9 3/8 x 7 1/2 x 1 1/2 inches, edition of 2 Installation view of E Jane: The Altar and the Flesh at OCDChinatown in New York City. Left to Right: E. Jane in conjunction with Elliott Jerome Brown, Jr., MHYSA standing, inkjet print on matte paper, metal frame, photo taken by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr., 24 1/8 x 24 1 / 8 x 1 1/2 inches, edition of 3; E. Jane in collaboration with Elliott Jerome Brown, Jr., MHYSA in the smiling mirror, inkjet print on matte paper, metal frame, photo taken by Elliott Jerome Brown Jr., 24 1/8 x 24 1/8 x 1 1/2 inches, edition of 3

E. Jane: The Altar and the Flesh continues at OCDChinatown (75 East Broadway, Chinatown, Manhattan) until January 10, 2022.

