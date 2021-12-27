Climate change is a challenge for Britain’s aging railroads.





In the seaside town of Dawlish in southwest England, engineers are working day and night to protect a 175-year-old railway from the modern-day threat of climate change.

Waves in the English Channel make this stretch of track particularly vulnerable as it goes straight against the breakwater of the track built by Isambard Kingdom Brunel, one of the leading civil engineers of the Victorian era. In 2014, part of the railway connecting London and Penzance in Cornwall was lost in a storm.

Seven years later, a team of structural engineers returns, waiting for the time to replace the crumbling infrastructure. Constructed from 8 meter high concrete slabs, the new wall is designed to protect the Dawlish station and the track for the next 100 years.

The new coastal defenses, built to withstand one meter of sea level rise, underscore the growing threat from climate change that much of the British rail network first built in the 19th century by Victorian entrepreneurs. .

Britain was a pioneer in railroads that played a key role in the Industrial Revolution. But age is now the enemy of networks. Trains still follow routes from the 1830s onwards. In continental Europe, many railroads were rebuilt after World War II.

New breakwater work for Dawlish train station in 2021 © Peter Titmuss/Alamy

Legacy is a network that is not designed to handle sudden changes in weather patterns. In particular, 19th-century planners sought to purchase as little land as possible to save money when building the railroad tracks.

The cost of weather-related delays on UK railways has risen steadily over the past decade, from £45m in 2009-10 to £100m in 2019-20, according to state-owned infrastructure operator Network Rail.

Extreme weather can damage tracks, aging bridges and tunnels, and networks of tens of thousands of cuts and dikes.

“The pattern is that individual events become more and more frequent and focused,” said Martin Frobisher, director of safety and engineering at Network Rail. “We break the weather record every year. . . And the extreme weather affects each railroad.”

However, Network Rail faces many uncertainties about future state financial support. Ministers have pushed for spending cuts to affect some upgrades and propose new rail connections, especially in northern England.

Tony Travers, transport expert at the London School of Economics, warns that preparing networks for climate change “will cost a significant amount of money”, adding that “it’s not at all clear if it’s feasible.”

Under an existing five-year funding agreement that runs through 2024, Network Rail plans to spend £500 million on mitigating extreme weather events. Frobisher said he plans to allocate more cash to earthmoving and drainage maintenance over the next five years.

A violent storm caused serious damage to Dawlish’s track in February 2014. © Ben Birchall/PA

What provides financial incentives for tackling climate change is the need to compensate train operators for weather disturbances. In 2014, when Dawlish’s route was badly damaged, Network Rail paid up to £16 million in compensation.

Railway executives have warned that the challenges facing the network will worsen in the coming decades as severe weather events become more common.

Network Rail states, “The impact of extreme weather and climate change [was] It’s accelerating faster than planned, according to a 2018 report from the Board of Audit and Inspection, a government spending watchdog.

Malcolm Brown, CEO of rolling stock Angel Trains, said: “This is a future risk to the rail industry, a recognized risk, and once you know about it, you can act on it. Sustainable, a leasing company and diverse industry lobby group He is the Chairman of the Rail Executive.

Network Rail uses drones and artificial intelligence to sift through vast amounts of data collected by train-mounted cameras, turning it into a new technology to monitor tracks and other infrastructure. We are also working with the Bureau of Meteorology to better predict which parts of the track may be at risk during storms.

Heavy rain caused a train derailment in northeast Scotland in August 2020, killing three people. © Derek Ironside/Newsline/PA

“We are seeing a shift from traditional maintenance to predictive maintenance programs that rely more on digital technology,” said Nicola Sandri, McKinsey’s global transportation infrastructure leader.

Rail safety experts have warned the UK was unaffected by the devastating floods that killed nearly 200 people and cost 1.3 billion euros in railroad damage in Germany and Belgium last summer. Floods damaged more than 180 crossings, more than 50 bridges, more than 1,000 signals and electric masts.

In August 2020, torrential rain in northeast Scotland caused the first fatal rail accident in a decade, derailing a train, killing three people.

The industry is still awaiting the full results of the crash from accident investigators, but the Railroad Safety and Standards Committee’s Climate Change report states that “a changing climate and the occurrence of extreme weather are evident. [was] The key root cause,” he said.

New projects are designed with resilience built in. Engineers on HS2, a new high-speed rail to be built between London, Birmingham and ultimately Manchester, are using landscaping technology along the tracks to incorporate what they call a sustainable drainage system. This is to ensure that services can run even during floods once every 1,000 years.

But, according to George Davies, RSSB’s Director of Sustainable Development, the age of most of the UK’s rail network makes it impossible to afford the cost of weatherproofing all its tracks and means some tough decisions will be made. Ultimately, the safest way is to cancel the service in case of extreme weather, he added.

“I don’t think it’s feasible, and designing our railroads to be 100% climate resilient will almost certainly not be economical, so trade-offs will be required,” Davies said. “I’m not sure yet if you have a particularly good idea of ​​what’s acceptable in the industry.”

