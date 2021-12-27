Whitehall red tape stopped the UK from donating millions of PPE items to poor countries.





The Independent understands that the UK failed to donate tens of millions of surplus PPE items during the pandemic because of Whitehall’s bureaucracy.

The UK has an excess of personal protective equipment in its stockpile, which was purchased for around $12 billion, according to Whitehall sources.

However, attempts to donate surplus supplies of gloves, aprons and masks to poor countries over the past 18 months have been hampered by fiscal caps set by the Ministry of Finance and Foreign Affairs.

Until September, overseas donations were counted as Overseas Development Assistance (ODA). The annual foreign aid budget for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHSC) is set at $160 million.

A Whitehall source said this is a difficult barrier for us to spend on ODA. In February/March 2021, we said the PPE was worth more than what we had and had the risk of expiry.

[But] wed already used that year’s ODA allocation.

We didn’t lobby HMT for a waiver of this rule as the mood music from FCDO would not support us.

It took seven months for the rule to be finally withdrawn, during which time millions of spare gloves, aprons and masks are feared to expire.

Sources said there were concerns that the waste could cost tens of millions of dollars or more. That’s why not being able to donate abroad is a problem. Because it will prevent waste and improve medical care abroad.

According to UNICEF, by the end of 2020, global demand for surgical masks, gloves and face shields had reached 2.2 billion, 1.1 billion and 8.8 million pieces respectively, at a time when PPE stockpiles were increasing. As of June 2021, the UK accumulated approximately 12.6 billion PPE items.

During the pandemic, DHSC only donated PPE supplies in excess of 20,000 and 187,000 items to Nepal and Lebanon respectively, which are included in the department’s ODA budget. About 300,000 PPE items were also delivered to British overseas territories.

A Whitehall source said Lebanese donations made in the summer of 2020 were not disclosed because officials feared they would give the department a bad light by over-purchasing PPE.

They added: The bigger bad news is that we don’t donate when we know the PPE is nearing its expiration date.

World health groups and charities have condemned governments for not providing enough aid to countries in need.

Oxfam said it’s wrong for an arbitrary upper limit to go against common sense.

Anna Marriott, the charity’s health policy manager, said: We are still in the midst of a global pandemic and the government must not count excess items of any kind that could aid in PPE or vaccines.

Global Justice Now said it was another example of how many obstacles the UK government is currently facing in defeating the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Nick Dearden, Head of the UK Campaigns Group, said: “Like a vaccine, the government has all available COVID-19 related equipment, whether we need it or not.

During this pandemic, Britain acted like an imperial power that took everything it could, demanded more and returned nothing.

The government ordered massive amounts of PPE at the start of the pandemic, following initial projections that about 600,000 people will die from COVID-19 in 2020. The stockpile was purchased at a significant cost, the source said.

Although attempts to donate PPE abroad have been weakened by bureaucratic forms of bureaucracy, Whitehall officials have also been tasked with selling excess supplies to nursing home providers and delegated administrations.

The DHSC said in September 2021 that it had become clear that the department was holding more PPE than needed for the pandemic, but officials were aware in the spring that the government had excess items in stockpiles, according to an internal email.

The email also showed that ministers were briefed earlier this year on a recommendation that surplus PPE donated abroad should not be included in ODA.

The PPE item has warned the delegated administration that it will expire unless sold or repurposed, and said the DHSC could be criticized by the Board of Audit and Inspection if Britain’s stockpile is too large.

In July 2021, the Public Accounts Commission raised concerns that the level of waste was unacceptably high.

By May, 10,000 PPE shipping containers had to be unpacked and 2.1 billion protective gear had already been found unsuitable for use in a medical environment, costing taxpayers $2 billion.

DHSC said it was in discussions with FCDO to donate excess PPE supplies to several countries and organizations.

A spokesperson added: We work tirelessly to procure life-saving PPE by delivering more than 15.7 billion items to protect front-line healthcare and caregivers. We always strive to make the most of the available PPE, which includes using our surplus PPE to support our international partners who have donated so far to Lebanon and Nepal.

