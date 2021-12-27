Price to pay to vaccinate the world: $ 7 billion. And the United States is already short.





The headquarters of the United States Agency for International Development is in Washington. | J. David Ake / AP Photo

USAID is the primary U.S. agency overseeing dose distribution to COVAX, the global vaccine equity effort, and to countries around the world. It also helps countries that do not have strong public health systems to prepare for and administer doses quickly. In a series of internal meetings over the past few weeks, USAID officials working on the global immunization effort have raised concerns that the campaign will be stalled in the spring if the administration cannot find a solution. additional sources of funding, a break that could allow a new Covid- more transmissible. 19 variants to emerge.

USAID is not relaxing in this effort and we are assessing what will be needed as we continue to work with our international partners to continue this effort in 2022, a USAID spokesperson said.

At a press conference last week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the administration believes it has the funding it needs to carry out its vaccination efforts around the world.

There is always… an open line of communication with members and leaders on what may be needed, Psaki said. We believe we have the resources to get people vaccinated.

USAID’s concerns come as the White House, which has ordered 1 billion Pfizer doses for international distribution, is preparing to launch a massive campaign to distribute hundreds of thousands of doses in the early part of the world. ‘next year.

A third USAID official told POLITICO the agency is working with the White House to secure the additional funding needed to help the Biden administration maintain its leadership position in the global campaign to immunize 70% of the population. global by mid-2022.

It is not known how USAID will secure new funding, but officials told POLITICO they were exploring options, including tapping into existing pots of money used for other USAID programs and working with the United Nations. Congress for legislation that would set aside more funds specifically for vaccine distribution and preparation. .

Global health advocates have said they expect to have enough supplies to dramatically increase immunization rates in 2022, but low- and middle-income countries still struggle to absorb doses and distribute injections quickly, in part because of growing reluctance to take vaccines. In addition, countries with under-resourced health systems also struggle with building strong distribution systems.

Administration Biden is working with COVAX to determine where Pfizer injections should go, which countries need them, and who can easily give them. USAID works with UNICEF to help countries develop distribution structures that ensure injections are distributed equitably.

Earlier this month, USAID Administrator Samantha Power announced an additional $ 315 million in US bailout funds to ramp up the vaccination campaign. On December 21, the State Department announced it would send $ 580 million to global health organizations, including UNICEF, to support the global response to Covid-19, including vaccine preparation and delivery. .

But these efforts will fail if the aid agency does not secure the necessary funds.

We can’t do what was supposed to do if we don’t have the money to do it, one USAID official said. And we shouldn’t be drawing on the money we’ve already set aside for other humanitarian efforts. Without more money, the vaccination campaign will start to slow down considerably.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.com/news/2021/12/27/biden-covid-vaccines-usaid-funding-526126 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos