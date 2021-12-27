UK adds 320,000 cases over three days of Christmas





The UK recorded 320,000 new Covid cases over the three days of Christmas, including 98,515 in the last 24 hours.

These figures include daily figures that are normally issued on Christmas and Boxing Day.

However, today’s statistics do not yet include Wales, Northern Ireland or Scotland.

The number of 98,515 is the first time since December 21 that the number of positive cases of the virus has fallen below 100,000.

Daily infection figures were not disclosed on Christmas and Boxing Day, when the government was still considering whether to impose further restrictions.

Christmas Day (December 25) recorded 113,628 new cases and Boxing Day (December 26) recorded an additional 103,558.

The latest UK infection data, previously in the public domain, dates back to Christmas Eve, with more than 122,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

The latest data show an increase in hospital admissions for the coronavirus.

The average 7-day hospitalization in the UK has risen 36%, from 772 by December 17 to 1,048 on the eve of Christmas.

It increased by 62% in London, 47% in the Northwest and 37% in the Midlands.

The Southwest is the only region in the UK where the 7-day average has not risen and is down 4%.

Coronavirus bed share also increased over the past week.

Across the UK, a total of 7,536 patients were hospitalized with the virus on December 26, compared to 6,434 in the week before a 17.1% increase.

Boris Johnson was due to speak today (Bank Holiday Monday) on the latest data from UK Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Medical Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, Chief Scientific Adviser.

It has been suggested that additional restrictions may be introduced to control the Omicron variant in the UK.

However, the PA news agency expects no announcements will be made at the meeting, and the UK may be at risk of conflict with other parts of the UK where restrictions have been put in place after Christmas.

Restrictions on hospitality and large events have already been introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and the Scottish government has ordered nightclubs to close from Monday.

Hospitality should go back to providing table service only if it sells alcohol.

The UK currently follows UK Government Plan B rules, which include guidelines for working from home, wearing a mask in shops and other public places, and a Covid pass for entry to large events.

Prime Minister Johnson has yet to announce additional rules for the UK, but has said he will not hesitate to act after Christmas if necessary amid the growing number of Omicron variants.

According to the report, the government could issue new voluntary guidelines on contact restrictions rather than risk another damaging Conservative uprising by convening Congress to impose new rules that go beyond existing Plan B measures.

Dr Ian Higginson, VP of Emergency Medicine at the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the current absence of staff in the NHS emergency department “could push us to the limit.”

He told the BBC Radio 4s World At One program:

“I was worried that I might have to give something.

“Members say that 20-25% of employees take sick leave for various reasons.

“It will push us beyond the limits of normal functioning and we will have to start thinking about focusing our efforts on what we can do for most people and focusing our efforts on those who need our services the most. .”

