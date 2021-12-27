US government should consider vaccination requirement for domestic travel, says Fauci





(CNN) The US government should consider requiring people to be vaccinated to travel around the country, Dr Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

The federal government currently requires that non-citizens coming to the United States by air be fully immunized. Fauci said it was worth considering expanding those requirements.

“You must be wondering why you are making this requirement,” Fauci told MSNBC.

“If you demand vaccination of people on planes entering the country, that’s understandable. You don’t want to bring more cases into the country,” he said.

“But if you are talking about requiring vaccination to get on a plane at the national level, this is just another of the requirements that I think it is reasonable to take into account,” added Fauci, director of the ‘National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases.

“Another incentive”

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on MSNBC Monday morning.

MSNBC

Fauci did not say whether he made the recommendation to President Biden, but added that a vaccination requirement for air travel creates more incentives to get the vaccine in the first place.

“You know, there are requirements that you might want to meet if you want to get into college, where you want to go to a university, or where you want to work in certain places,” he said.

“When you make vaccination a requirement, that’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated. If you want to do it with domestic flights, I think that’s something that should be seriously considered,” a- he declared.

Biden said in an interview with ABC News that while the vaccine requirements for domestic air travel have been considered, “the recommendation I received is not necessary.”

Current travel requirements

For domestic air travel, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that you delay air travel until you are fully immunized. If you’re not fully vaccinated, the CDC suggests getting tested one to three days before your trip and getting tested three to five days after you return home.

What is required: Travelers should wear a face mask over their nose and mouth on planes, buses, trains and other means of public transport. They should also wear them indoors at transportation hubs such as airports and train stations.

Travelers do not have to wear masks in outdoor exposed areas such as the open decks of a ferry or the uncovered upper deck of a bus.

For international travel, all air passengers 2 years of age or older must show a negative Covid-19 test result or Covid-19 recovery documentation before boarding a flight to the United States. These rules apply to everyone, regardless of citizenship or vaccination status. The test must be taken within one day of leaving for the United States.

And people who are not U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, lawful permanent residents, or traveling to the United States on an immigrant visa must prove that they are fully vaccinated before traveling by air from a foreign country.

Top image: Travelers pass through Salt Lake City International Airport on Friday, December 24. (Rick Bowmer / AP).

CNN’s Forrest Brown contributed to this article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/fauci-domestic-travel-vaccine-mandate/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos