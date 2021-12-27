What do the new entry requirements for UK travelers on ski vacations mean?





On Christmas, Austria has imposed new entry restrictions on travelers coming from the UK, which it considers to be a virus-prone region due to a surge in Omicron infections.

Only those who can prove additional jabs other than those who tested negative for PCR and 2 cases of COVID-19 vaccination are allowed to enter the country without quarantine.

This can be provided using the NHS Covid Pass. People who have received a double jab and have been certified to have recovered from COVID-19 within the last 180 days are also allowed to enter Austria, but everyone else is banned, both those who have not been vaccinated and those who have not received an additional jab. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the new measure.

Adolescents who were born before 1 September 2006 and arrived from the UK must be fully vaccinated, receive a third booster dose, and must also undergo a negative PCR test (48 hours) before entering Austria.

The Foreign Ministry has warned that the new regulations are being strictly enforced in Austria. This includes negative PCR test results within 48 hours.

Austria is out of lockdown on December 12, but anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated must stay home except for work, school, health care or exercise.

The new measures will also apply to entrants from the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway. A limited number of exceptions apply to EU and Austrian residents who must be quarantined upon arrival in Austria.

Austria has also recently implemented the Holiday Ninja Pass for young people of school age (12-15 years) in Austria and abroad who have not yet been fully vaccinated or cannot prove recovery from Covid.

With this pass, if the PCR test results are negative by the 5th day of your stay in Austria, you can officially be recognized as 2-G status (abbreviated for COVID-19 vaccination or recovery in Austria) for 7 days. This status allows access to public places and places such as restaurants and ski lifts.

