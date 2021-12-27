US President Biden signs $ 770 billion defense bill





December 27 (Reuters) – US President Joe Biden enacted the National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, for fiscal 2022, which authorizes $ 770 billion in defense spending, the White House said on Monday.

Earlier this month, the Senate and House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted for the defense bill with strong support from Democrats and Republicans for annual legislation setting Defense Department policy. Read more

“The law provides vital benefits and improves access to justice for service members and their families, and includes authorities essential to support our country’s national defense,” Biden said in a statement after signing the bill. .

The NDAA is closely watched by a wide range of industries and other interests because it is one of the only major pieces of legislation that becomes law every year and because it addresses a wide range of issues. The NDAA has become law every year for the past six decades. Read more

Allowing about 5% more military spending over last year, the 2022 fiscal NDAA is a compromise after intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate after being stymied by disputes over policy from China and Russia.

It includes a 2.7% salary increase for the troops, and more purchases of Navy planes and ships, in addition to strategies to deal with geopolitical threats, particularly from Russia and China.

The NDAA includes $ 300 million for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, which provides support to the Ukrainian armed forces, $ 4 billion for the European Defense Initiative and $ 150 million for cooperation when it comes to security in the Baltic Sea.

Regarding China, the bill includes $ 7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, as well as a ban on the Department of Defense procuring products made with forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region.

He created a commission of 16 members to study the war in Afghanistan. Biden ended the conflict – by far the country’s longest war – in August.

GUANTANAMO BLUE

Even as the White House announced the passage of the NDAA, it criticized the provisions of the bill prohibiting the use of funds to transfer detainees from Guantnamo Bay to the custody of certain foreign countries or to the United States, unless that certain conditions are met.

“This is the long standing position of [the White House] that these provisions unduly hamper the ability of the executive to determine when and where to prosecute Guantnamo Bay inmates and where to send them upon release, ”Biden said in a statement.

Created to house foreign suspects in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks in New York City and Washington, the prison has come to symbolize the excesses of the U.S. war on terror due to harsh interrogation methods that critics say , amounted to torture.

Biden has said he hopes to close the prison before his term ends, but the law still prohibits the federal government from transferring inmates to prisons in the Americas. Even with Democrats now controlling Congress, Biden has such slim majorities that he would have a hard time getting legislative changes because some Democrats might oppose them as well.

Report by Kanishka Singh in Bangalore; Additional reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Mark Porter, Matthew Lewis and David Gregorio

