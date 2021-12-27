CDC shortened quarantine periods as Omicron cases skyrocket





The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cut the isolation period for people who contract the coronavirus in half on Monday, saying that just five days after their test results positive, those who have no symptoms can safely resume treatment. mix with others.

This replaced the agency’s previous guidelines that isolated infected patients for 10 days. The agency cited growing evidence that the virus is most contagious in the two days before and three days after symptoms appear.

The new guidelines were announced as the highly transmissible variant of Omicron skyrockets the number of daily cases, exacerbating labor shortages and forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights and cities to scuttle or cut back on New Years celebrations.

The Omicron variant is spreading rapidly and has the potential to impact all facets of our society, said Dr Rochelle Walensky, director of the CDC. The new recommendations balance what we know about the spread of the virus and the protection provided by vaccination and dosing booster. These updates ensure that people can continue their daily lives in a safe way.

The CDC has been criticized for its shifting directions and mixed messages. Last week, the agency recommended that asymptomatic health workers return to work after just seven days and a negative test, adding that isolation time can be further reduced in the event of staff shortages.

States, cities, and employers can choose to follow CDC guidelines. In New York State, which has reported record levels of cases and an increase in hospitalizations, major hospitals recently changed isolation protocols for vaccinated employees.

Some places are reporting their worst pandemic cases. Delaware, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Puerto Rico have reported more cases of the coronavirus in the past week than in any other seven-day period, the data shows.

The numbers indicate how easily Omicron is spreading across the United States, although some overseas studies suggest the variant could cause less severe illness. Experts warn that the surge in infections, combined with the fact that tens of millions of Americans still go unvaccinated, could still put severe strain on America’s health care system and lead to many more deaths.

On Sunday, the seven-day national average of daily new cases surpassed 214,000, a jump of 83% in the past 14 days. Deaths also rose 3% to a seven-day average of 1,328, according to a New York Times database. Data reporting breaks during vacation may have affected these daily case totals.

The national record for average daily cases is 251,232, set in January during a post-holiday wave.

Hospitalizations are also on the rise, but not as much as cases. Nearly 72,000 Americans are hospitalized with Covid-19, an 8% increase over two weeks but still just over half of peak levels.

Since December 5, the number of admissions to Covid Hospital in Children in New York City, where the new variant is spreading rapidly, has quadrupled, the New York State Department of Health said in an advisory. . About half were under 5 years old and not eligible for vaccination.

Elective surgeries have been suspended at many hospitals after New York Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency this month.

The coronavirus pandemic: what you need to know

In Massachusetts, Governor Charlie Baker last week said he would activate up to 500 National Guard members to help in overcrowded hospitals. Many other states have done the same.

Government data shows that vaccination is still a powerful protector against serious illness. Unvaccinated people are five times more likely to test positive and 14 times more likely to die from Covid than vaccinated patients, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Yet only 62 percent of Americans are fully immunized, and the country’s medical infrastructure is dangerously frayed two years after the start of the pandemic, as hospitals face staff shortages fueled by burnout and health problems. early retirement. Speaking on ABCs This Week on Sunday, Dr Anthony S. Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said: When you have such a high volume of new infections, it can offset a real decrease in severity.

Data from South Africa and some European countries suggest that Omicron infections have been milder and produce fewer hospitalizations. But experts warn that may not be true everywhere, adding that the increase in the number of cases could still flood hospitals in many countries.

Every place has its own demographics and access to the health system and, you know, the distribution of vaccines, Akiko Iwasaki, immunologist and researcher at the Yale School of Medicine, said in an interview.

She added that people in England, Scotland and South Africa may have acquired enough immunity to other infections to be able to cope with this variant, or that there may be some intrinsic differences in the pathogenicity of Omicron which would result in fewer people needing to be hospitalized.

We cannot assume the same things will happen in the United States, said Dr Iwasaki. That’s no reason to relax our measures here, and we still have to vaccinate those pockets of unvaccinated people.

