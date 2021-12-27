France sets stricter COVID-19 rules, UK sets fire – POLITICO





On Monday, France put in place a series of tougher measures to contain the spread of the omicron strain of the coronavirus starting in the new year, while the UK has put a hold on the announcement of new restrictions.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said at a press conference that from early January, working from home would be “essential” and large gatherings would be limited.

The government has made legislative proposals to restrict access to places such as bars, restaurants and trains for those who have not been vaccinated from January 15th. This is a significant strengthening of current regulations that allow unvaccinated people to be admitted to the hospital by showing a negative PCR or antigen test.

France’s goal is to get people to throw the jab. Not being vaccinated is “a deliberate act of putting others at risk,” Castex said, adding that “the authorities want to “severely punish” those who use fake COVID-19 passes.

Ahead of Monday’s cabinet meeting, more than half a million people signed a petition protesting the government’s proposal to tighten rules for passing COVID-19.

Catex also said, “From tomorrow morning, according to the recommendation of the National Institutes of Health, if you wait three months, you can receive the booster vaccination.”

Contrary to France’s position, UK Health Minister Sajid Javid called for caution, but ruled out announcing further measures until 2022. At least until then,” he said in a speech delivered by British broadcasters.

The French government has decided to limit large-scale gatherings to 2,000 indoors and 5,000 outdoors, and to ban concerts where people work while standing, in an effort to slow the spread of the soaring COVID-19 infection starting next Monday. over the past few weeks.

Castex added that consumption of food and beverages in sports and cultural venues such as movie theaters will be banned. This is only possible in bars and restaurants if people are still sitting.

Castex added that starting January 3, telecommuting will be mandatory “and for three weeks”, meaning “at least three or four days if possible”.

The government has also proposed to resume wearing masks outdoors in urban areas. However, no curfew was imposed on New Year’s Eve, and school attendance scheduled for January 3 was not postponed.

Castex added that the Omicron variant will adjust the rules for quarantine periods, and that rule revisions will be announced on Friday.

France’s number of COVID-19 cases has never been this high since the pandemic began last year, reaching 1,037 new cases per million on Sunday. As of 23 December, a total of 72.7% of the French population had been vaccinated.

A draft bill setting out new rules that may be changed is expected to be discussed next week by Congressman Francis and is expected to take effect on January 15th.

